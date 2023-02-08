Gnarly 'Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Trailer Revealed at Nintendo Direct

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild, has some big shoes to fill. Its predecessor is inarguably one of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time. At today's Nintendo Direct, we got a new glimpse of what we can expect from Tears of the Kingdom, one of the most anticipated video games of 2023.

Apart from visions of Link traversing a blight-filled Hyrule, the trailer gives us a glimpse at new gameplay elements Tears of the Kingdom will introduce. We see Link grinding on railings, weilding a sweet Thanos-style Power Glove, and manning some kind of Hyrulian vehicle. As the box art indicates, Tears of the Kingdom will integrate skyward exploration, something hinted at in the trailer with Link flying in a hot air balloon at one point, and on a drone-ish aircraft later.

Preorders for Tears of the Kingdom open on Wednesday. Alongside the new trailer, Nintendo also revealed a new Link Amiibo, as well as the Collector's Edition goodies.

Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12. It's already been delayed once, pushed back from its initial 2022 release window, so cross the ol' fingers that the May 12 date sticks.