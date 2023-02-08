Metroid Prime Remastered Hits the Nintendo Switch... Right Now

It's once again Samus' time to shine. Metroid Prime, among the GameCube's most beloved games, is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. And, surprise, you can download it on the Nintendo eShop now.

It's not news about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, but a Metroid Prime remaster is a nice treat.

The reveal was made on Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, an online press conference in which Nintendo revealed its big games for the first half of 2023. Also announced at the show was Pikmin 4's release date (July 21) and the addition of several Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics to Nintendo Online. We also got a new trailer for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Metroid Prime originally launched over 20 years ago in 2002. Nintendo is giving it a 2023 glow up with remastered (but not remade) graphics and tightened controls for the Switch.

Metroid Prime Remastered is digital only for the next two weeks. Old souls among us who prefer physical copies of games will have to wait until Feb. 22 to get their actual hands on Metroid Prime Remastered.