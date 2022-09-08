New Dungeon-Crawler Hits Netflix Gaming From Apple Arcade Developers

Lucky Luna, a new dungeon-crawler game from Snowman, an award-winning studio featured on Apple Arcade, joined Netflix's selection of games for iOS and Android on Thursday. Netflix subscribers will be able to play Lucky Luna free of ads and in-app purchases.

According to Snowman, Lucky Luna is a coming-of-age story inspired by The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, a Japanese folktale. Luna wakes up alone on a mysterious island and embarks on a magical quest through hidden temples and dungeons.

The game's pixelated style feels different from other Snowman games like Where Cards Fall, the Alto series and Skate City, but producer Andrew Schimmel says he thinks players will recognize the studio's thumbprint.

Check out Lucky Luna's trailer here:

The new game was announced earlier this summer during Netflix's Geeked Week, a five-day virtual event centered around the streaming service's films, shows and games. In addition to Lucky Luna, Netflix announced a Queen's Gambit chess game, as well as other games spun off from Shadow & Bone, Nailed It and more.

Netflix began expanding into gaming last year and has since added titles like Stranger Things 3: The Game, Exploding Kittens, Bowling Ballers and more. You'll find them in the Games section within the Netflix app, which takes you to your device's app store to download each game. The streaming giant has also acquired studios like Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games and Night School.