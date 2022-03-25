The Multi-Metaverse Mess Amazon Union Vote Results Due Soon iPhone Subscription Plan May Be Coming Oscars 2022 Predictions Oscars 2022: How to Watch 'Halo' TV Show
Alto's Adventure: Spirit of the Mountain Now Available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers can check out the special edition of the original endless runner now.

Shelby Brown
The remastered edition of Alto's Adventure lets you round up runaway llamas as well as collect coins. 

Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain is now available to play for Apple Arcade subscribers. Spirit of the Mountain is a remastered special edition of the original snowboarding endless runner designed exclusively for Apple's mobile gaming service. 

Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain introduces new dynamic environments to navigate with the classic, meditative gameplay. Players will don the iconic scarf and travel by snowboard through the wilderness, ancient woodlands, abandoned ruins and snowy hills to uncover the secrets of the mountains. The Spirit of the Mountain also includes 20 new goals designed for a special new character and their unique abilities.  

If you've played Alto's Adventure before, you can also import your progress and pick up where you left off.  

The release of Spirit of the Mountain marks two milestones for the game developers. The original Alto's Adventure game just celebrated its seventh anniversary, and studio Snowman will celebrate 10 years in April. 

"Our goal at Snowman has always been to create meaningful experiences that you may sit with for a short time, but that sit with you for a long while," Snowman founder Ryan Cash said in a statement.

 
Apple Arcade subscribers can also check out other Snowman games like Skate City, Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City and Where Cards Fall