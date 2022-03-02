Netflix Will Acquire 'Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales' Developer

Next Games

Netflix will acquire Next Games, the Finnish mobile game developer behind The Walking Dead: No Man's Land and most recently the RPG Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, the game studio said Wednesday. The deal is valued at 65 million euros (around $72 million).

Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen cited a "close collaboration" between the two companies on Puzzle Tales, which draws from wildly popular Netflix show Stranger Things.

The acquisition is Netflix's latest push into the mobile game sphere. The streaming giant launched its first games on Android and iOS, including Stranger Things 3: The Game and Stranger Things: 1984, in November.

"We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities," Netflix Vice President of Games Michael Verdu said in a release. "While we're just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world class games that will delight our members around the world."

The companies plan to close the acquisition in the second quarter of 2022.