Netflix Acquires Second Video Game Studio This Month

Sarah Tew/CNET

Netflix on Thursday announced it's acquired a video game studio known for making mobile games in order to expand its efforts to include gaming in its video streaming service.

Boss Fight Entertainment, which was formed in 2013 by former Zynga employees, has made several games for smartphones and tablets, including Dungeon Boss available for iOS and Android devices. The acquisition will allow Boss Fight to keep making ad-free games without monetization that will be available to Netflix subscribers, the studio's founders said in a press release.

It wasn't clear when Boss Fight's first game under Netflix will be released or whether it could be bought without a subscription to the streaming service. Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

Netflix was quick to ramp up its gaming plans last year. The company announced it was expanding into gaming back in July, acquired its first game company Night School Studio in September and globally launched its first game in November on Android platforms.

Earlier in March, Netflix announced it was acquiring its second game company, Next Games, which had made Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales. Days ago, the streaming company revealed that three more mobile games would be released by the end of March, all of which would be accessed via links in Netflix's mobile app but downloaded as separate apps through the App Store and Google Play Store.