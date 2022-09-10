Netflix to Get Exclusive Assassin's Creed Game, Ubisoft Says

A new Assassin's Creed mobile game and two other mobile titles are coming exclusively to Netflix, game company Ubisoft said Saturday. The other games are a sequel to Valiant Hearts, a puzzle-adventure set during World War I, and a new Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, which Ubisoft calls a "hack-and-slash adventure."

The games, playable on Netflix's mobile app, will be included with a Netflix subscription. They'll be downloadable and won't include ads or microtransactions, Ubisoft said in a statement.

The new Valiant Hearts story will launch in January 2023, Ubisoft said. Mighty Quest for Epic Loot is also coming in 2023, and the Assassin's Creed game is "in the works," Ubisoft said.

Netflix announced in late 2020 that it's working with Ubisoft on a live-action TV series based on Assassin's Creed, one of Ubisoft's most popular video gaming franchises. The franchise takes gamers on an adventure through different historical events over time.

In July 2021, Netflix confirmed it was expanding into video games, and it released its first five mobile titles in November of that year. It's since released a number of other games and now reportedly has more than 20 mobile games for iOS and Android users, with plans to increase that number to 50 games by the end of 2022.

Last month, CNBC reported that less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers had downloaded Netflix's games so far. The publication noted, however, that Netflix has characterized its move into gaming as a years-long process. The streaming service hopes in part to tie video games to its movie and TV show offerings.

"We're going to be experimental and try a bunch of things," Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters has said, according to CNBC. "But I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really center more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we're building."