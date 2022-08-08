Most Netflix Subscribers Reportedly Haven't Tried Its Video Games

Netflix plans to expand the catalog of mobile games it launched in November, but few Netflix subscribers are reportedly playing along.

Netflix has more than 20 mobile games for iOS and Android users and plans to up its offering to 50 games by the end of the year, according to a CNBC. So far, less than 1% of Netflix's 221 million subscribers are reportedly playing those games on the streaming service on a daily basis. Netflix games have been downloaded 23.3 million times and average 1.7 million players each day, reported CNBC, citing data from app analytics company Apptopia.

For comparison, popular mobile games such as Subway Surfers, Roblox and Among Us each have over 100 million downloads, according to Apptopia.

Netflix's catalog currently features games such as Stranger Things: 1984, 12 Minutes, and spins on classic mobile games like Shooting Hoops, Bowling Ballers and Card Blast. Netflix is reportedly adding games across genres and shows, including Queen's Gambit Chess.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Last year, Chief Operating Officer Greg Peter said Netflix plans to experiment with games and try a bunch of things, but he added that the long-term prize would be the ability to create "properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we're building."

Netflix is full steam ahead on methods to generate new income and keep people's attention. In its last quarter, Netflix lost almost 1 million subscribers from April through June.

