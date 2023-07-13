Netflix Games: These New Titles Are Arriving in July

Netflix, a CNET Editor's Choice Award pick, is almost synonymous with streaming TV shows and movies. But on top of streaming shows like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, your subscription also gives you access to a library of mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device.

Netflix adds titles every month. Here are the new games for July.

Too Hot To Handle 2

Release date: July 20

This interactive-story game based on the popular reality-TV dating game show gives players more choices and drama. Chloe Veitch, winner of season 1 of Too Hot to Handle and star of Netflix shows like Perfect Match and The Circle, also makes an appearance in this game.

The Queen's Gambit Chess

Release date: July 25

This game is for anyone who's been playing chess for years or was inspired to learn the game after watching the series The Queen's Gambit. You can take chess lessons, compete against friends and solve challenging puzzles. You'll also be able to meet characters from the show, like Beth Harmon's original teacher, Mr. Shaibel, and visit show locations, like Beth's house.

How to play Netflix games

Here's how you can access games in Netflix's library.

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

2. Open the Netflix app and sign into your account.

3. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.

4. Tap into a game to learn more about it.

5. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in.

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open asking if you want to download the game. After you've confirmed that action, the game will start downloading on your device like other apps.

