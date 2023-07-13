X
Netflix Games: These New Titles Are Arriving in July

Here’s how you can access these games and more with a Netflix subscription.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
Netflix's new gaming UI displayed on several Android devices

You can access Netflix games on iOS and Android devices.

 Netflix

Netflix, a CNET Editor's Choice Award pick, is almost synonymous with streaming TV shows and movies. But on top of streaming shows like Black Mirror and Stranger Things, your subscription also gives you access to a library of mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device

Netflix adds titles every month. Here are the new games for July.

Too Hot To Handle 2

Release date: July 20

Titlecard for Too Hot to Handle 2 showing two men and two women
Netflix

This interactive-story game based on the popular reality-TV dating game show gives players more choices and drama. Chloe Veitch, winner of season 1 of Too Hot to Handle and star of Netflix shows like Perfect Match and The Circle, also makes an appearance in this game.

The Queen's Gambit Chess

Release date: July 25

The Queen's Gambit Chess title card showing a digital version of the character Beth Harmon
Netflix

This game is for anyone who's been playing chess for years or was inspired to learn the game after watching the series The Queen's Gambit. You can take chess lessons, compete against friends and solve challenging puzzles. You'll also be able to meet characters from the show, like Beth Harmon's original teacher, Mr. Shaibel, and visit show locations, like Beth's house.

Games released in July

How to play Netflix games

Here's how you can access games in Netflix's library.

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.
2. Open the Netflix app and sign into your account.
3. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.
4. Tap into a game to learn more about it.
5. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in. 

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open asking if you want to download the game. After you've confirmed that action, the game will start downloading on your device like other apps.

For more, check out what games are coming to Apple Arcade in July and the best game subscription services.

