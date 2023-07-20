Too Hot to Handle 2 Launches on Netflix Games

On Thursday, Netflix added a new mobile game to its expanding games library with the release of Too Hot to Handle 2. This game is available for free and without ads or paywalls with a Netflix subscription (starting at $7, £7 or AU$7 a month) on Android and iOS devices.

This story-driven game is based on the popular Netflix dating game show, Too Hot to Handle, and Netflix released the game about a week after the premiere of the fifth season of the series. It released an earlier version of the game -- Too Hot to Handle: Love Is a Game -- back in December.

If you're unfamiliar with the show, the contestants win a cash grand prize of $100,000 if they can go a month without having a physical relationship with anyone in the house. Instead, the contestants are encouraged to foster more meaningful connections with each other in other ways, and each time someone breaks the rules the cash prize goes down.

This sequel to the original mobile game follows the same formula laid out by the show, but there are more ways to customize your character and the kind of person your character is compatible with.

Chloe Veitch is your personal in-game love guru. Netflix

You can give your character beauty marks and medical prosthetics, and you can make the person of your dreams someone who likes to go to the gym regularly or someone who enjoys a quiet night in with their favorite book. You can even pick the astrological sign of the person of your dreams. So if you're a Pisces, maybe you'd work best with a down to earth Taurus or an ambitious Capricorn?

Fans of the show will also recognize Chloe Veitch, one of the stars of the first season of Too Hot to Handle. She hosts workshops and is your personal love guru in the game.

You can access this game and others with any of Netflix's subscriptions, which start at $7 a month. To access Netflix games, open the Netflix app on your Android or iOS device, scroll down the homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel, and tap into the game you want to play.