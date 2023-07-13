X
Sonic the Hedgehog Dashes Onto Netflix Games

Gotta go fast in Netflix's latest game.

Title card for Sonic Prime Dash showing Sonic the Hedgehog
Netflix

On Thursday, Netflix rolled out its next game, Sonic Prime Dash, to coincide with the release of the second season of the animated series Sonic Prime. This game is available for free and without ads or paywalls with a Netflix subscription (starting at $7, £7 or AU$7 a month) on Android and iOS devices.

Netflix Subscriptions Start at $7 a Month

Sonic Prime Dash is almost identical to 2013's Sonic Dash, the popular endless running game. More than 100 million people downloaded Sonic Dash, and the game's success spawned the 2015 sequel Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom.

Sonic Prime Dash maintains most of the mechanics of Sonic Dash and has you jump, dodge and avoid obstacles and enemies as you collect rings -- like any good Sonic game. 

However, the main difference between Sonic Prime Dash and Sonic Dash is that the former features some new designs and character skins from the show Sonic Prime, like cyborg versions of Tails and Amy Rose. This is more like a fresh coat of paint on an older game, but that doesn't make it any less fun.

You can access this game and others with any of Netflix's subscriptions, which start at $7 a month. To access Netflix games, open the Netflix app on your Android or iOS device, scroll down the homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel, and tap into the game you want to play.

