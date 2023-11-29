X
Three New Grand Theft Auto Titles Are Coming to Netflix Games Soon

You'll be able to loot, shoot and speed your way through the city in just a few weeks.

Katelyn Chedraoui Associate Writer
Katelyn is an associate writer with CNET's services and software team.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition logo
Netflix will add Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -- Definitive Edition to its gaming catalog on Dec. 14, the company announced Wednesday.

The Rockstar Games franchise will bring three games to Netflix, each set in different locations: the original Grand Theft Auto III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. GTA III promises to let you explore the "ruthless world of crime" in its original setting of Liberty City. Vice City is set in the 1980s, following a vengeful Tommy Vercetti in an appropriately neon setting. San Andreas jumps forward a decade to the '90s, following Carl "CJ" Johnson on a rescue mission.

You'll be able to play these games with a Netflix subscription through the mobile app as well as through the Apple App Store and Google Play store. You can get access to all of Netflix Games, ad-free and without in-app payments, with a subscription to Netflix, available for $7 in the US.

Netflix announced earlier this month that it will be adding some new games to its collection in the near future, some based on its award-winning and fan favorite shows including Money Heist and Shadow and Bone. While GTA is coming out in a few weeks, we're still waiting to get exact dates for some of these other releases.