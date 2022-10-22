Xbox Game Pass: Best Games on Microsoft's Subscription Gaming Service

If you're an Xbox owner, an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost a must-have. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, includes not only a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. The $15 Game Pass Ultimate tier adds PC games and cloud gaming that works across consoles, PCs, phones and tablets.

Unlike the otherwise-similar PlayStation Plus subscription service, Game Pass includes a good number of high-profile new games at launch, such as Halo Infinite, and will include new Bethesda games, like 2023's Starfield. PlayStation Plus is largely focused on an older catalog of games.

For PC gamers, Game Pass is less of a must-have. PC gamers have access to games from online stores like Steam and the Epic Game Store, and cloud options from Nvidia GeForce Now to Amazon Luna (sorry, Google Stadia). But it does offer the ability to take some games and play them across both PC and console, syncing your progress along the way.

If you're on the fence about Game Pass, or just looking for some suggestions about what to play, below are some recent and classic favorites on the service. Especially of note right now are A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is a sequel to a much-lauded indie game, and Chivalry 2, a competitive medieval multiplayer game, which I get a great kick out of. The H.R. Giger-inspired Scorn is a great example of a cool-looking game that's great to sample via Game Pass, but you probably wouldn't want to pay full price for.

New and noteworthy

Recent hits

Must-play classics

PC gaming picks

We'll keep this list updated with new additions and new staff suggestions. You can also check out our picks for the best games on PlayStation Plus.