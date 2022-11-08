Football Manager 2023 Touch Now Available on Apple Arcade

Ever wanted to run your own football team? Apple Arcade's latest game lets you do just that. Subscribers can check out Football Manager 2023 Touch along with hundreds of other games for just $5 a month.

Football Manager 2023 Touch is a streamlined version of the classic soccer strategy game. Players take over a real-world team, bring in new players and sell those surplus to requirements, train with multiple preset tactical templates, make key decisions on match days and (hopefully) lead their club to victory.

Football Manager 2023 joins a slate of other sports games on the service like NBA 2K21, NBA 2K22 and NBA 2K23.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.