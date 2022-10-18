You Can Play NBA 2K23 on Apple Arcade Today

Apple Arcade added NBA 2K23 to its roster of games on Tuesday. The mobile gaming service announced the new title last month. NBA 2K23 will join NBA 2K21 and NBA 2K22, launching at the beginning of the NBA season. Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to play all three games without ads or in-app purchases.

NBA 2K23 will offer players a new rogue-like inspired mode and feature 20 iconic athletes like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Gameplay will feature play-by-play commentary from analysts like Kevin Harlan and Brian Anderson. Like the other two NBA 2K games, NBA 2K23 will bring back MyCareer, The Association Mode, Quick Match and online multiplayer modes.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

NBA 2K23 was announced after Apple's Far Out product launch event in September which introduced the iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max specifically will run on the new A16 Bionic chip, which will support more graphic-intense games.