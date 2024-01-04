New Year, New Games. Check Out the Latest Apple Arcade Titles

To herald the arrival of 2024, Apple Arcade is adding three new titles to its growing library of games, including two that are exclusive to the service. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($7, £7 or AU$10 a month), you can play these games now at no extra charge and without ads or in-app purchases.

Here are the latest Apple Arcade titles that subscribers can play right now.

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Developer: Bandai Namco

Apple

Calling all millennials: Tamagotchis are back! In this Apple Arcade exclusive title, you embark on an adventure to restore peace and harmony to the Tamagotchi planet after a mysterious impact. You can explore fun landscapes, meet almost 300 cute Tamagotchi characters and build your own woodland haven.

Cornsweeper

Developer: wbuttr

Apple

You know Minesweeper, the classic gray-colored computer game that had you avoid mines on a grid... but what if there was a less stressful version of the game? Enter Cornsweeper, a meditative sweep-'em-up game, filled with a relaxing lo-fi soundtrack, where you pop pieces of popcorn and avoid explosions. The game is influenced by the developer's Jamaican heritage, and even features local dialect.

Blackjack by MobilityWare Plus

Developer: MobilityWare

Apple

Even if you aren't planning on making a trip to the Vegas strip in the new year, you can still enjoy playing blackjack. In this game, you can elect to hit or stand when you see your hand, or you can double down or split your cards, giving you a more authentic way to play the classic game. So take a chance and see what the next card is. It could be your lucky day.

You can access these games, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $7 a month, or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.