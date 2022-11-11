After 25 Years, Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes Pokemon World Champion

Its been 25 years since the Pokemon animated series premiered, and longtime protagonist Ash Ketchum has finally achieved his dream of becoming a World Champion.

During the latest episode of the Pokemon Ultimate Journeys series in Japan, Ash defeated Galar champion Leon in the final round of the Masters Eight Tournament to earn the title of top trainer in the Pokemon world.

He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022

"Ash Ketchum's determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world's top Pokemon Trainer over the course of 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer," Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for Pokemon Company International, said in a press release Friday.

The Pokemon Ultimate Journeys series is streaming in the US exclusively on Netflix. The finals of the Masters Eight Tournament will air worldwide "in the future."

Ash's victory comes just a week before the launch of the latest mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The pair arrive for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18 and take players to a brand-new open-world region called Paldea, which is home to a variety of new Pokemon. Everyone who purchases one of the games before Feb. 28 will be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu.