You Can Order Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 This Friday

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro Apple revealed at its annual World Wide Developers Conference last week will be available to order on Friday, the company said Tuesday. The new version adds the more robust new M2 chips, supports up to 24GB of unified memory and promises up to 20 hours of battery life.

It starts at $1,299 (£1,349, AU$1,999). You'll be able to order from apple.com, the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers from 5 a.m. PT Friday, and the laptops will start arriving to customers worldwide on Friday, June 24.

Also getting the M2 upgrade is Apple's upgraded MacBook Air, which starts at $1,199 (£1,249 in the UK and AU$1,899 in Australia) and will be available in July. It'll have a slightly larger display than the Pro, but a little less battery life.