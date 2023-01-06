The Most Interesting USB-C Accessories From CES 2023

You may not be in the market for Sony electric cars, pee analyzers, 3D printed Neutrogena nutrient gummies or other weird things that emerged at CES this year. But just about everybody can benefit from the USB-C accessories from the electronics show.

We've rounded up some of the most promising chargers, docking stations, batteries and other USB-C accessories at CES. Take a look if you want a single multiport charger to sweep away a clutter of separate device chargers; a USB-C hub to expand the power of a single port on the side of a laptop; or if you want to prepare for the coming era of USB-C iPhones.

The newer version of the USB-C data transfer and charging port is taking over with its reversible oval connector that works on phones and PCs. The USB-C physical connector is a foundation for high-speed data transfer, up to 120 gigabits per second in the upcoming USB 4 version 2, and for high power charging, up to 240 watts.

VisionTek VisionTek offers a new range of USB-C chargers, including three two-port models at 35W, 45W and 65W. They're very compact thanks to the newer and more compact GaN (gallium nitride) power electronics that have been sweeping the charger industry. I like the $50 65W model for its ability to capably charge both laptops and phones, and its slightly bulbous look is kind of cute. Power prongs flip into the charger for travel.

EZQuest EZQuest has delivered solid value with its hubs, and I like this $60 model as a way to convert a single laptop port into something more versatile. The headline here for me is that it includes two USB-C ports for peripherals, a rarity at this price range, though they transfer data at only 5Gbps, useful but somewhat pokey by modern USB standards. It's also got two USB-A ports, a 4K HDMI port running at 60fps, and a gigabit Ethernet jack with unusual but helpful status LEDs. It'll pass along 100W from your external charger to your laptop. EZQuest also announced higher-end 8-in-1 and 10-in-1 models if you need other features like SD Card slots or faster USB-C ports.

Plugable I've always liked Plugable's cables: They're pliable, durable and have a label that dispels all the confusion about what data transfer speeds and charging power levels they support. Many cheap USB-C cables intended for charging have only dog-slow 480Mbps USB 2.x data transfer speeds, so you have to read the fine print. Plugable's new $25.95 USB4-240W-1M not only supports the new USB 4 speeds of up to 40Gbps but also is the first cable I've seen that can handle a whopping 240 watts of power. It's 1 meter long and just as supple as lower-power models. You can order now for shipments starting Jan. 11. (For another $4, you can upgrade to a similar cable that's certified for Thunderbolt 4, too.)

Satechi Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger If you've got a lot of devices, perhaps because you're sharing one power plug in the wall with multiple family members or coworkers, take a look at Satechi's $150 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger. I've seen six-port chargers that combine USB-C with old-school USB-A (I'm using one from Ugreen right now to charge my laptop, three phones, tablet and smartwatch) but Satechi's is all USB-C all the time. It won't ship until the second quarter of 2023, though.

Kensington Kensington's $140 SD1700P dock offers dual 4K HDMI ports, dual USB-A ports for your older devices, a charging pad on top, an Ethernet jack and a USB-C power port to transmit up to 100W from your charger to your laptop. I prefer docks with multiple USB-C ports, but those are expensive and not what everybody needs. Conveniently, you can loop its USB-C cable back into a socket so it's more compact for transport.

Anker This rounded $70 charger is a good way to make the most of scarce power outlets while you're traveling. It's got dual USB-C charging ports and a single USB-A port that collectively supply a healthy 65W for laptops and smaller devices. And it's got an AC power plug for whatever else you need to plug in (including whatever you unplugged to make room for the charger). Best of all, its 3-foot power cable retracts into the power strip's body for transit. I love compact chargers, and a longer cable means I don't have to sit so close to the power outlet while both using and charging my devices. You're receiving price alerts for Anker 615 GanPrime 65W USB-C Charging Station

BioLite BioLite's $400 SolarPanel 100 is actually four panels that crank out up to 100W of power and that fold down for storage or transport. The water-resistant design can charge devices directly with USB-C and USB-A ports or charge BioLite's big BaseCharge batteries. A kickstand adjusts the tilt, and a built-in sundial helps you face it straight at the sun for best performance. Up to four can be linked together if you want to charge faster or have margin for error on days with intermittent sun.

Hyper, Targus Hyper USB-C SSD enclosure This $120 portable SSD enclosure is a good way to dramatically beef up the storage capacity of your laptop's pathetic built-in SSD. External drives are one of those peripherals where you notice the speed of your USB connection, and for this model, it's a pretty fast 3,800 megabytes per second with a USB 4 connection. It'll ship in the second quarter, Hyper said. It'll accommodate SSDs up to 8TB in capacity, but those are sold separately.

Anker This $100 device combines a 10,000mAh battery with a 65W charger — a useful combination if you're running around school classes, business meetings or a conference when power plugs are only intermittently available. The battery capacity isn't huge, but it's roughly enough to usefully extend your laptop's battery life or to fully recharge your phone twice.

Scosche Scosche BaseLynx 2.0 modular charging station This charging spot is good for people who are coming to terms with the fact that they have a huge pile of devices to keep topped up. It's a modular design that lets you snap together what you'll need, including three USB-C ports, a MagSafe stand for iPhones and AirPods, an MFi stand for Apple Watches, and an AC power plug. The BaseLynx 2.0 will be available this spring at Apple Stores. Its modules cost $50 to $100 each, and the model shown here costs $250 including three power cables.

Anker This slim $75 design can deliver a total of 100W to two USB-C and two USB-A ports. It's also got two AC plugs for other devices. Its five-foot power cord can be removed. You're receiving price alerts for Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W USB-C Charging Station