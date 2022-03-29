Save $129 Off Apple's Recently Discontinued iPad Air 4 at Amazon Now

Apple

Apple has a new iPad Air, and that means serious savings are rolling out for the previous model. During its "Peek Performance" event, the company announced an all-new iPad Air 2022 to replace the iPad Air 4, which had already been on the market for about two years. The newest model dropped at the and other retailers March 18, but right now you can at Amazon, meaning you can pick one up today for just $470. Part of the savings for this deal is an on-page discount which automatically applies when you add the iPad Air to your cart and head to the checkout page. Previous versions of these at checkout discounts have often not lasted long, so you may not want to wait too long before deciding whether or not this is the iPad for you.

The new iPad Air now uses Apple's M1 chip inside and has a new front-facing camera along with the optional 5G connection for those who opt for cellular connectivity. Unless you plan to be doing resource-intensive activities on your iPad, like heavy games, photo editing and the like, the previous-gen iPad Air is likely more than enough for you. It's great for games, video chats, web browsing, social media, document creation and more. There are great keyboard attachments available, and you can pair it with a discounted Apple Pencil to take your experience to the next level.

