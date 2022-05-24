Pokemon Go Maker Niantic Is Building a Massive Social AR Gaming Network

What's happening Pokemon Go maker Niantic is expanding its AR software to blanket the world with a 3D map for apps and games. Why it matters Many big tech companies are currently linking maps to AR-ready location data, including Meta, Google, Microsoft, Snap and Meta, in advance of AR glasses plans. What's next Niantic's working with a wave of developers on phone apps that will take advantage of the new tools soon.

Everyone seems to be trying to make the real world work for future AR glasses lately. Niantic, creator of Pokemon Go, is one more company in the mix. Its newest initiative for crowdsourcing real-world location-scanning using phones is just the latest step towards trying to make that happen. The news, announced at Niantic's first developer conference for its AR-based Lightship platform this week, is another step towards the company aiming to link its various games and apps into a common social platform, creating "reality channels" that will work with future glasses.

In the same way that your local neighborhood probably has community Pokestops and gyms, imagine that but for a universe of AR-connected games and services. Niantic's new world-mapping technology is leaning on community-based crowdsourced scans to build a global map that future phone apps can lean on -- and, eventually, AR glasses too. Announced Tuesday at its first developer conference for a wave of AR-connected apps using the company's Lightship platform, Niantic's new Visual Positioning System points to where AR is currently at right now: striving for a global grid to make massively collaborative location-based experiences work.

Niantic

In order to make future AR glasses function, you need maps of the real world that the glasses can interact with and understand. Niantic, the company behind Pokemon Go, is one of many companies now focusing on mapping to create an under-layer of location points and scans of real-world places that virtual things can layer on top of properly, and stay in place so others can find them.

Niantic's far from the only company working on world-mapping for AR: Snap is scanning cities. So are Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta. While Niantic is doing its own city scanning to bring a number of locations into its own worldwide map data, the company's doing something unique by leaning on community-contributed scans to build out other locations.

Niantic

Niantic is also doing its own city-based location scanning in Tokyo, New York, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Seattle and Los Angeles. But the company's also looking to "heat maps" of already-popular player locations from its games Pokemon Go and Ingress as signs for where to build out more location-scanned territories in the future. Meanwhile, as any developers want to add in unmapped areas, they can do that via Niantic's new Wayfarer app, which submits scans of new locations.

There are already 30,000 locations that are ready for AR games and apps on Niantic's VPS map, according to the company, with many of these places deliberately scattered to focus on public places and parks. There are ways to delist an already-submitted location in case someone doesn't want their own property to be part of the VPS mapping, which apparently works similarly to how people can delist Pokemon Go waypoints.

Pixelynx

While Niantic already has plans with Qualcomm to work on future AR glasses, the tech is still phone-based for now, like Pokemon Go, where players will hold their phones up at locations to see virtual objects overlaid on their screens. Eventually, the aim is for these world-mapped AR games to work between phones and glasses, discoverable in what Niantic CEO John Hanke calls "reality channels."

A social network developed by Niantic, called Campfire, aims to be the glue between these various apps on the VPS grid. Events and chat will happen in Campfire while live games and experiences happen nearby, and Campfire will be a sort of local way to find out what things are happening that you might want to know about. In a sense, it sounds like Discord for AR.

Persistent overlaid real-world AR is something that's already happening through phone apps, and Niantic's making more partnerships with developers working in these spaces, including newly announced investments in meditation app Tripp and music-gaming venture Pixelynx. Immersive theater company Punchdrunk, creator of Sleep No More and The Burnt City, still has an unrevealed project in development with Niantic as well.