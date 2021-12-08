Pokemon Go now lets you "power up" PokeStops

Niantic

Pokemon Go has introduced a new feature that lets players level 20 and above power up PokeStops and gyms by scanning them.

Once a PokeStop has been powered up, all players who spin its Photo Disc will receive additional items, regardless of their level. The PokeStop's level will gradually increase as players scan it, which in turn will increase the duration it remains powered up and how many rewards it dispenses.

Once you've tapped on a PokeStop, you can scan it by tapping on the icon in the lower righthand corner of the screen and selecting Scan PokeStop. You can read more details on how to scan PokeStops on Pokemon Go's support page.

December is shaping up to be a busy month for Pokemon Go players. The game is currently holding a Dragonspiral Descent event, which has introduced a new dragon Pokemon to catch: Druddigon. December's Community Day will follow on Dec. 18 and 19. That event will give players another chance to catch all of the featured Pokemon from 2020 and 2021.

More events are lined up for the next few weeks, including the annual winter holiday celebration. You can catch up on everything happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go December events roundup.