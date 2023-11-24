Now's a Fantastic Time to Grab a Laser Cutter Black Friday Deal

If you are a maker, there is no better time to buy new machines than on a Black Friday deal. Multiple manufacturers have discounts across their ranges, all of which offer different power levels for every job you can think of.

Laser cutters and 3D printers offer some of the best ways to set your creativity free, and can even help you earn money on a side hustle or two. Grab a Black Friday deal today and maximize those potential profits!

Ikier IKIER K1 Pro Max: $1,400 Save $600 This laser cutter is designed with two lasers. One is a 24W low-power laser designed for etching into wood, plastic, and anodized aluminum; the other is a high-power 48W laser capable of cutting through wood and acrylic. Using the right laser will save you time and money. Just like this Black Friday deal. $1,400 at Amazon

Snapmaker Snapmaker 2 A350T: $999 Save $500 If you are new to the world of "making" and can't decide between Lasers and 3D printers, then choose the Snapmaker 2 A350T and get both. The Snapmaker 2 has swappable modules so you can make the most of your imagination. This Black Friday sees it drop to the lowest price ever at just $999. $1,599 at Amazon

Black Friday Deals are everywhere and while this list isn't exhaustive, just buy going searching laser cutters on Amazon you can find some amazing bargains. It's time to jump into making in a big way and we are here to help you do it.