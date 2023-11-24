X
Now's a Fantastic Time to Grab a Laser Cutter Black Friday Deal

Ikier, Xtool, and Glowforge all have steep discounts this Black Friday so it's a great time to buy

James Bricknell Senior Editor
3 Laser cutters on a yellow background
James Bricknell / CNET

If you are a maker, there is no better time to buy new machines than on a Black Friday deal. Multiple manufacturers have discounts across their ranges, all of which offer different power levels for every job you can think of. 

Laser cutters and 3D printers offer some of the best ways to set your creativity free, and can even help you earn money on a side hustle or two. Grab a Black Friday deal today and maximize those potential profits!

glowforge aura on a yellow background
Glowforge

Glowforge Aura: $999

Save $200

The Glowforge Aura is a crafting laser designed with small projects in mind. In our review we found it to be capable of etching a lot of materials, but it struggled with large cutting pieces. It's compact though, and makes a lot of cool things easily.

$999 at Amazon$1,000 at Best Buy
Ikier dual laser with ablue frame on an orange background
Ikier

IKIER K1 Pro Max: $1,400

Save $600

This laser cutter is designed with two lasers. One is a 24W low-power laser designed for etching into wood, plastic, and anodized aluminum; the other is a high-power 48W laser capable of cutting through wood and acrylic. Using the right laser will save you time and money. Just like this Black Friday deal.

$1,400 at Amazon
xtool-f1- on an orange background
Xtool

Xtool F1 portable laser: $1,440

Save $260

If you like to take your wares to craft fairs this little laser cutter can be fantastic. Coupled with your laptop and a Jackery power station you can make custom designs for people at the show. No mess, no fuss. It's a fantastic way to get people talking.

$1,440 at Amazon
snapmaker-a350t with a dino 3d print on a yellow background
Snapmaker

Snapmaker 2 A350T: $999

Save $500

If you are new to the world of "making" and can't decide between Lasers and 3D printers, then choose the Snapmaker 2 A350T and get both. The Snapmaker 2 has swappable modules so you can make the most of your imagination. This Black Friday sees it drop to the lowest price ever at just $999.

$1,599 at Amazon

Black Friday Deals are everywhere and while this list isn't exhaustive, just buy going searching laser cutters on Amazon you can find some amazing bargains. It's time to jump into making in a big way and we are here to help you do it.

