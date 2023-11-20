Jackery Knocks Up to $1,600 Off Solar Generators and Bundles for Black Friday

Whether you're an avid car camper, live somewhere where storms and wildfires are common or just want to be prepared in case of a blackout, there are tons of reasons to invest in a portable power station or solar generator. Jackery makes some of our absolute favorite options on the market, and with the Black Friday deals in full swing this week, now is a great time to get your hands on one for less.

Jackery kicked off its massive Black Friday sale earlier this month, and it's currently offering up to 50% off a huge selection of power stations, solar panels and bundles, with some discounted by as much as $1,600. Plus, many of these deals are being matched at Amazon's Black Friday sale as well. The current round of deals runs through Nov. 22, with even more bargains being added later this week. And we've rounded up some of the best offers you can take advantage of right now below.

Jackery/CNET Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro: $1,699 Save $1,600 If you need serious power while you're on the go, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is our favorite setup. The power station boasts an impressive 2160Wh capacity with eight output ports, and it can power an air conditioner for up to two hours, or run an electric grill for just over an hour. It includes two 200W solar panels that can fully recharge the power station in just a few hours, and they fold up, so they're easy to carry and store. $1,699 at Jackery

Jackery/CNET Jackery Explorer 240: $154 Save $86 This compact Jackery power station earned a spot on our list of the best solar generators of 2023 thanks to its affordability, and right now you can pick it up for even less. At less than seven pounds, it's easy to take just about anywhere, and it still has enough juice to charge your phone up to 24 times or your camera battery around 10 times with its 240Wh capacity. Just note that this power station doesn't come with a solar panel, though it still supports solar charging. $154 at Amazon

Jackery/CNET Jackery SolarSaga 100W panel: $209 Save $91 This lightweight Jackery solar panel can generate 100W of power, and it has two built-in kickstands, so it's easy to set up at the optimum angle. Plus, its fairly durable, with a IP65 weather resistance rating, and it can be used to directly charge two devices at a time, with a built-in USB-A and USB-C port. $209 at Jackery$209 at Amazon

There are dozens of other generators, bundles and accessories that you can snag on sale, so be sure to shop the entire selection at both Jackery and Amazon. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best Amazon Black Friday deals for even more bargains on tech, home goods and much, much more.