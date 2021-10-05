Microsoft launches Windows 11 today. Everything to know about the new OS rollout

Microsoft

Windows 11 is finally here and Microsoft users can expect some big changes to the long-standing operating system, including its first name change in six years. The Windows 11 update will begin rolling out today, though it will be released in a phased approach on eligible devices. (Here's how to see whether your PC is compatible first.)

Windows 11 comes with a truckload of new features, such as the ability to download and run Android apps on your Windows PC and updates to Microsoft Teams, the Start menu and the overall look of the software, which is more clean and Mac-like in design. (Check out all of our favorite new Windows 11 features and how to use them.) But keep in mind that not all of the features are available today.

Here's every detail we know so far about Windows 11, including price, compatibility, release date, how to download it and new features.

7 new features included in Windows 11

Here are a few of the standout new features in Windows 11:

What time will Windows 11 be released?

Windows 11 is now available now and will continue rolling out through mid-2022. The newer your device is, the sooner you're likely to have access to the update. The older your PC is, the longer you'll probably have to wait.

Will your computer be compatible with Windows 11?

There are a few different ways to check if your Windows 10 PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11.

You can download Microsoft's PC Health Check app to see if your device is compatible, and if not, some details as to why. (Microsoft had pulled the app after it rolled out in June to add more information as to why devices may not be compatible, but as of late August, it was back online.)

You can use another open-source app called WhyNotWin11 to see if your device is compatible. Plus, here's how to check some hardware compatibility with Windows 11 without either tool.

Or go to for a list of requirements. If you bought a new PC between now and the general release, that computer will also be eligible for the free upgrade.

Can I still download Windows 11 even if my computer isn't compatible?

Potentially. Even if your Windows 10 computer lacks some of the requirements for upgrading to Windows 11, you may still be able to manually download an unsupported version of the OS. The process would be similar to how many people could manually download Windows 10 free of charge. However, this version likely won't be eligible for updates from Microsoft.

How do you upgrade to Windows 11?

Once Windows 11 becomes generally available, you'll download it the same way you would any new version of Windows. Most users will go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click Check for Updates.

If available, you'll see Feature update to Windows 11. Click Download and install. Remember that Microsoft is rolling out the operating system gradually, so don't panic if you don't see the option on Day 1.

Here's more information on how to download Windows 11. If you haven't yet upgraded to Windows 10, you may still be able to download Windows 10 free, too -- here's how.

Is Windows 11 free to download?

If you're already a Windows 10 user, Windows 11 will appear as a free upgrade for your machine.

For more, check out every feature we wanted in Windows 11 but didn't get, everything to know about the Windows 10 May 2021 update, the best Windows 10 hidden features we've found and six simple security changes all Windows 10 users need to make.