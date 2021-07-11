Windows 11 compatibility: Try WhyNotWin11 if the PC Health Check app doesn't work

Sarah Tew/CNET

A vast majority of PCs should be compatible with the new Windows 11 operating system, according to a Windows blog post published after the announcement of Microsoft's first major software upgrade in six years. But if you're planning to upgrade your current PC instead of buying a new device, we recommend you make sure the updated OS will work on your computer. Otherwise, you'll probably need to replace your PC by 2025 as Microsoft phases out Windows 10 over the next several years.

When Microsoft first directed Windows users to download its PC Health Check app to test whether your PC meets the system requirements for Windows 11, many people reported that it was not giving enough detail as to why their device was not compatible. The company temporarily removed the tool and said in a blog post that it plans to address the feedback and get it back online sometime before Windows 11 becomes generally available in the fall.

You can still figure out if your device will run Windows 11 a few other ways, though. Here's what to do.

What's WhyNotWin11?

A new, open-source app called WhyNotWin11 could be a good alternative to the PC Health Check app, especially while Microsoft's official tool is offline. The Github app, created by a developer not affiliated with Microsoft, is a less friendly interface, but it should give you more information and go into more detail about various potential compatibility issues. Here's more information on how to use it to determine your own device compatibility with Windows 11.

Will my laptop run Windows 11?

To determine if your current PC will be able to run Windows 11, you can on Microsoft's website, or in the chart below. If your machine is compatible, you can download the Windows 11 update for free when it becomes available around the 2021 holiday season. If you're part of the Windows Insider Program, you can download the Insider Preview build version now.

What are the system requirements to run Windows 11?

Here's the , including at least 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 720p display larger than 9 inches diagonally.