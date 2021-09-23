Best laptop deals: Save $149 on M1 MacBook, $200 on HP Envy x360 and more

Deal Savings Price











Whether you're in search of an easy-to-use laptop for going back to school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are each discounted by $149 at Amazon. You can save $250 on the MSI's MacBook clone, the sleek Prestige 14, at Newegg. And there are some attractive deals at Best Buy on two-in-one convertibles from HP and Lenovo.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow print boxes. Gateway now has a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage -- average capacity for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. If you don't mind a bright blue or pink laptop, you can save a whopping $249.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 inches to 15.6 inches and get a massive $270 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. Each of the four color choices -- black, blue, green and pink -- feature the discount.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Josh Goldman/CNET HP's premium thin-and-light, 2-in-1 convertible is heavy on style and light on weight. It boasts an all-metal design and razor-thin bezels for a compact chassis that weighs less than three pounds. You can save $200 on this model that features a 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touch display features 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Lenovo's midrange two-in-one convertible laptop is based on 11th-gen Intel Core processors and boasts the Intel Evo badge. This discounted model features a 14.1-inch full HD touchscreen powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Stephen Shankland/CNET The new, fanless MacBook Air features Apple's M1 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's currently selling at a $149 discount at Amazon. The step-up model with a 512GB SSD is also $149 off. Read our M1 MacBook Air review.