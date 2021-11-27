Best laptop Black Friday 2021 deals still available

Deal Savings Price

















A lot of the best laptop Black Friday deals we've found are still around. While a few doorbuster-type discounts from Black Friday have sold out, there are plenty of laptop deals to be had from Dell, Lenovo, Apple and others. And even though Cyber Monday is just ahead of us, we expect the bargains below to hang on and turn into the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can find.

If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

Sarah Tew/CNET Razer packed a lot of performance into its tiny Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop. This thing is built around a beautiful, color-accurate 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display with a high-power Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q discrete graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD inside. It's a fantastic option for mobile gaming and content creation.

Dan Ackerman/CNET We often call the MacBook Air the most universally useful laptop you can buy. The latest version swaps out Intel CPUs with Apple's own M1 chip, but it'll be a transparent transition for most. After all, MacBook Air users are usually looking for a sleek, reasonably priced machine that just works. The system is also finally truly fanless, replacing the cooling fans with an aluminum heat spreader inside, as well as taking advantage of the highly efficient M1 chip. For a base price of $999, and often on sale for at least $100 less, it's a great value, considering these tank-like laptops can last for years. Right now, though, you can get it or the 512GB version for $150 off.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer knows how to put together good laptops at low prices and the Aspire 5 is one of my favorites for a good laptop for the home that's also light enough for the occasional trip. It's a 15.6-inch laptop but it's thin and light. Inside this model you'll get an 11th-gen Intel Core i7, 12GB of memory, a 512GB NVMe SSD and integrated Iris Xe graphics. What's nice, though, is you get the ports most thin laptop leave off such as HDMI output for an external display and Gigabit Ethernet.

Sarah Tew/CNET The G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get right now that's small but still has strong gaming performance. This configuration direct from Asus features an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU paired with a 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, 16GB of memory and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD. You also get a fast 120Hz 1080p 14-inch display for smoother gaming graphics.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch model is discounted by $200 and supplies an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Josh Goldman/CNET Co-engineered by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo two-in-one boasts a 15.6-inch AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It includes Samsung's S Pen for drawing and jotting down notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with Galaxy phones.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell XPS 13 is an amazing laptop for someone who's looking for a premium Windows experience on par with what you'd get with a MacBook Air. The starting price usually hovers just below $1,000, but right now you can get it for just $650. This configuration is a notch above the base model with 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD for storage -- an excellent combo for doing school work or office tasks on the go. Plus, it just looks good.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Josh Goldman/CNET This Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook two-in-one is a great option if you need a Chromebook for all-day use in a travel-friendly size. It has a full HD display as well as excellent performance and battery life for the money, thanks to an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive. The Lenovo Flex is not a great Chromebook choice for outdoor use, since the display is pretty dim. For only $316, though, it's an acceptable sacrifice. However, if you can afford a bit more -- and you're a Costco member -- this model was updated for 2021 with Intel's 11th-gen Core i3 processor but still has great battery life at nearly 11 hours. Now called the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook, it's only $350 until Dec. 24. Lenovo also added a privacy shutter on the webcam so you can physically block it when it's not in use. Read our Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's XPS 15 is compact and light enough for travel but has components powerful enough for gaming and content creation. Inside this model, you'll get a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics, 16GB of memory and a fast 256GB SSD for storage. Its two Thunderbolt 3 ports make it easy to connect to external devices including multiple monitors, and it has an SD card slot to get you editing your latest photo and video creations that much faster.