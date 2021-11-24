Best Black Friday 2021 laptop deals

Deal Savings Price









As we get closer to Black Friday, more big discounts on laptops are popping up. You're sure to find some amazing doorbuster deals that might draw you in, but most that we've seen so far you should probably pass on. Instead, we're looking for big Black Friday price breaks on laptops that you'll want to use for years to come.

Right now, you'll be able to save hundreds on Windows laptops like Lenovo's premium Yoga 9i two-in-one convertible that's $400 off, and you can save a whopping $500 on Samsung's sleek Galaxy Pro 360 convertible. However, if you're looking for Apple's MacBooks right now for less, the deals aren't quite as good -- $50 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best we're seeing at the moment.

We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart as well as a couple direct from the manufacturers. If you're due for a laptop upgrade, check out these deals, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 2-in1 convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000, which features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 13.3-inch model is discounted by $200 and supplies an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch touchscreen features full HD resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Aloysius Low/CNET The GF63 has been around for years but MSI keeps it fresh with updated components. It's a reliably good entry-level gaming laptop, perfect for someone who is just getting started in PC gaming. With this model from Walmart you get a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10300H, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 MaxQ discrete graphics, 8GB DDR4 memory, and a 256GB NVMe SSD matched with a 15.6-inch full-HD display. And you'll be able to open it up and increase memory and storage down the road if your gaming needs outgrow this configuration.

Josh Goldman/CNET Co-engineered by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo two-in-one boasts a 15.6-inch AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It includes Samsung's S Pen for drawing and jotting down notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with Galaxy phones.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell XPS 13 is an amazing laptop for someone who's looking for a premium Windows experience on par with what you'd get with a MacBook Air. The starting price usually hovers just below $1,000, so at first this might not look like a great bargain. The key is what you get inside for the money -- the base model XPS 13 delivers pretty average productivity performance. This discounted model is loaded up with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for storage, which will give you strong performance for years to come. Plus, it just looks good.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which boasts a 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The baseline model of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $2,499 and features a 10-core M1 Pro chip, a 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512B SSD. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3,456x2,234-pixel resolution. This model in silver is $49 off right now at Amazon. Need more storage space? The 1TB model is also $49 off its $2,699 list price.