Apple's New iPads May Arrive in May

The long-awaited next iPads, which took 2023 off, could be arriving in early May. This comes from ultrareliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who now says that's when iPad Pro and Air models are expected.

The next iPad Pro update looks to be a big one, with new OLED displays that would be a first for the iPad lineup. Gurman confirms that these iPad Pros should also be getting newly designed Magic Keyboard and Pencil accessories. Meanwhile, a larger-screened 12.9-inch iPad Air model is expected to enter the mix.

The new iPads had been expected in March, and have possibly been delayed due to software and production challenges. If this new arrival time stands, they'll arrive ahead of Apple's WWDC 2024 developer conference in June, which is expected to be full of news on generative AI on iOS and updates to Apple's Vision Pro software.

The last iPad Apple released was back in November 2022 -- also an iPad Pro, but with the M2 chip. The new iPad Pros should have M3 chips onboard, while the Air should get an M2 upgrade. Entry-level iPad shoppers, meanwhile, may have to wait longer for something better than the older iPads currently on sale.