iPad 2024: What to Expect, and What I Want Next

There hasn't been a new iPad since late 2022, but new models could be right around the corner. The iPad Pro line is expected to have new OLED displays, while iPad Air models with larger screens could arrive right alongside.

Does this mean your dream iPad is almost here? Well, maybe, maybe not. Apple's next wave of iPads, according to some of the latest reports, is likely refreshes of the priciest models; the entry-level iPad and iPad Mini could be coming later on.

I've covered Apple's iPad lineup for years and reviewed nearly every model for CNET. I've been hoping that, someday, the iPad might finally even fold MacOS into its iPadOS software, becoming a true MacBook replacement in tablet form. Despite the iPad Pro and Air now sharing the same processors as Macs, I've given up on some of those hopes. It's not that people aren't still dreaming of this type of product: it's just that Apple hasn't made one. Clearly, Apple is evolving the iPad -- slowly -- to get a bit more like a Mac each year without ever actually making it run MacOS. And I expect that plan to continue.

But, if you want a tablet that's a surprisingly versatile portable computer, the iPad is already great at that. Apple may not change the equation too much over the models we already know, but some helpful overdue improvements should be on deck. Here's what to expect and also, what I want for the entry-level models later on.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 already has OLED displays across the board. Scott Stein/CNET

iPad Pro: OLED, new cameras, new Pencil…higher price?

Apple's never had OLED displays on its iPads, and all reports indicate the next iPad Pro models will get them. Will this upgrade be only on the larger-screen model, however? Hard to tell. The previous M2 iPad Pros only had improved mini-LED displays, which offered better black levels and contrast, on the 12.9-inch models. Adding OLED displays to both the 11- and 12.9-inch versions would mean even better color and dynamic range regardless of size.

Apple's late to OLED on tablets: Samsung's Galaxy tablet lineup has had OLED displays for years. While iPad displays are already pretty great in general, OLED is a logical upgrade for a premium tablet focused on delivering the best display. Apple's iPhone models switched to OLED screens, starting with the iPhone X back in 2017.

The new iPad Pros could also get bumped to the M3 chip instead of M2, much like recent Macs. M3 performance may not be a massive jump compared to M2, but it should improve graphics and on-device AI performance.

The 10th-gen iPad added a newly oriented front camera. The iPad Pro is overdue. Scott Stein/CNET

Another overdue change that's almost guaranteed: a proper landscape-oriented front camera. The 10th-gen iPad is the only one with the "proper" position for front-facing video chats; its camera is along the long edge, like a laptop. With a keyboard attached, it means I don't look off-center in Zoom or FaceTime chats. The iPad Pro should get this upgrade, finally, with the next model.

Will a new Pencil and Magic Keyboard case come too? The Pencil 2 debuted all the way back in 2018. Apple could make a new smaller version, possibly enabling it to snap on the side of the iPad instead of the top to charge. And as far as the awkwardly designed and expensive Magic Keyboard case goes (which I still love to use), Apple may need a new one regardless to fit what could be a thinner new iPad Pro design. Maybe Apple has figured out a better way for the case to fold open and work in a flat folio mode too.

Making these moves could mean a price bump, though. Reports say these OLED models could be significantly more expensive. That alone might be enough to encourage most iPad shoppers to stick with the one they already have or aim lower.

The iPad Pro comes in two sizes. The iPad Air should follow suit. Scott Stein/CNET

iPad Air: Bigger at last

The iPad Air line is where Apple puts last-gen iPad Pros -- with slight redesigns -- at a discount. Expect the newer Airs to be the same, maybe with M2 chips and re-oriented front cameras. The biggest expected change is a 12.9-inch model similar to the 2022 iPad Pro, offering a larger, more affordable option than the likely super-expensive OLED iPad Pro. Maybe it'll have the mini-LED display that the larger Pros had too.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPad Pros and Airs at the same time this spring, likely sometime in March. If you've been looking to get a higher-end iPad, hang tight.

The iPad Mini should have a smaller Pencil. Scott Stein/CNET

Budget options: What could iPad and Mini bring?

Lower-cost iPads tend to arrive in the fall, and I'd expect the same for the 11th-gen iPad and iPad Mini. The last budget iPad was more expensive than previous models but introduced a more modern design, USB-C and a much better landscape-oriented front camera for video chats. The last Mini had USB-C and Pencil 2 support as well, all the way back in 2021.

I'd love it if an entry-level iPad had a dock similar to Google's Pixel Tablet dock for use at home and family video chats. It could turn the iPad into more of a home hub. Of course, a better processor would be nice too, and, hopefully, better integrated Pencil 2 support instead of the weirder, lower-cost Pencil Apple debuted last year, which needs to be charged via USB-C.

The iPad Mini was already great the last time, but it cost a lot for its relative size. A smaller, more portable Pencil for a new Mini would be great if I could dream up my own wish list for the next one. A refreshed front-camera placement might be nice too, but it's not as necessary for a small device that's more regularly held like a book rather than in a laptop-like keyboard mode. Would Apple add M1 processors to these models, making all iPads part of the M-series family of chips, or would they continue to use iPhone-based A-series chips? It's hard to say, but most people I know who are interested in budget iPads, they're more concerned about the price. And for now, it doesn't seem like new affordable budget iPads are coming this spring…so, just be patient and wait until the fall, if you can.