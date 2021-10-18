Apple Store offline ahead of Unleashed event

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

The Apple Store was inaccessible Monday, ahead of Apple's Unleashed event. The virtual event begins at 10 a.m. PT Monday (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT, 4 a.m. Tuesday AEST) and is likely to reveal next-generation Mac computers, powered by the company's own Apple silicon chips.

"Be right back," Apple's message said. "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store's offline status is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events, as it prepares to add fresh products to its lineup. You'll be able to access the store again after the event, and potentially be able to preorder the newly announced devices.

CNET will have complete coverage of Monday's event, including live reporting and plenty of follow-up analysis.