Apple Store offline ahead of Unleashed event

The store's hiatus is part of the company's traditional buildup to events. Unleashed is expected to bring new Macs powered by Apple silicon.

Apple Store Down October 2021

The Apple Store went down ahead of Monday's event.

 Apple/Screenshot by CNET

The Apple Store was inaccessible Monday, ahead of Apple's Unleashed event. The virtual event begins at 10 a.m. PT Monday (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT, 4 a.m. Tuesday AEST) and is likely to reveal next-generation Mac computers, powered by the company's own Apple silicon chips. 

"Be right back," Apple's message said. "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store's offline status is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events, as it prepares to add fresh products to its lineup. You'll be able to access the store again after the event, and potentially be able to preorder the newly announced devices.

CNET will have complete coverage of Monday's event, including live reporting and plenty of follow-up analysis.

