Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 13 event

James Martin/CNET

Apple Event

The Apple Store went offline Tuesday, ahead of the Apple's "California Streaming" event. The virtual event begins at 10 a.m. PT Tuesday (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT, 3 a.m. Wednesday AEST) and is likely to reveal the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7.

"We'll be right back," a message states. "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store's hiatus is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events, as it prepares to add fresh products to its lineup. You'll be able to access it again after the event and potentially be able to preorder the newly announced devices.

CNET will have complete coverage of Tuesday's event, including live reporting and plenty of follow-up analysis.