Apple Store down ahead of iPhone 13 event

The online store normally goes on hiatus before a big Apple launch. At Tuesday's "California Streaming" event, the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7 are expected.

Apple's online store is down as the company prepares to add new products like the expected iPhone 13.

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple.

The Apple Store went offline Tuesday, ahead of the Apple's "California Streaming" event. The virtual event begins at 10 a.m. PT Tuesday (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT, 3 a.m. Wednesday AEST) and is likely to reveal the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7.

"We'll be right back," a message states. "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

The store's hiatus is part of Apple's traditional buildup to events, as it prepares to add fresh products to its lineup. You'll be able to access it again after the event and potentially be able to preorder the newly announced devices.

CNET will have complete coverage of Tuesday's event, including live reporting and plenty of follow-up analysis.

