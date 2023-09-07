X
AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, RX 7800 XT Review: Good Buys for 1440p Gaming

AMD's newest GPUs perform creditably, even in Starfield.

amd-radeon-rx-7700-xt-and-7800-xt-4663
Lori Grunin/CNET

AMD's duo of GPUs are built for the 1440p middle ground, and they offer the price and performance to fit neatly into that niche. Starting at $449 for the RX 7700 XT -- though the price of the XFX Speedster Qick 319 card I tested is $460 -- and $499 for the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, on price they compete roughly with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (around $400) while generally outperforming it. 

Nvidia's RTX 4070 cards, which generally rank higher, start at about $600. There don't seem to be any Nvidia cards in the $400 to $600 gap occupied by these AMD GPUs, though they compete for the same 1440p crowd. 

AMD offers its own model of the 7800 XT on its website, in addition to those of third-party providers, but the 7700 XT is only available from its board partners. 

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

$499 at AMD

Like

  • Excellent 1440p and occasional 4K performance as long as you don't care about ray tracing
  • DisplayPort 2.1 support

Don't like

  • AMD's raytracing performance still lags

XFX Speedster Qick 319 RX 7700 XT

$460 at B&H Photo-Video

Like

  • Excellent 1440p performance as long as you don't care about ray tracing
  • DisplayPort 2.1 support

Don't like

  • The power connectors are uncomfortably close to the top grille
  • Card may be too long to fit comfortably into midsize or smaller systems

If you're choosing between these two AMD models and the price difference is $40, you're better off spending more and getting the 7800 XT. It's notably better for 1440p and extends up to 4K play better, so it'll last you longer. (For example, in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 4K with the Highest preset, the RX 7700 XT clocked 65 frames per second while the RX 7800 XT averaged 81fps.)

AMD has also launched its one-click optimization option, Hypr-RX, which it announced in January at CES 2023. It's similar to Nvidia's DLSS 3, using AMD's Boost and Anti-Lag optimization with its Super Resolution upscaling. It requires developer participation, though, because the settings have to be custom-tuned for each game. 

Specifications


Radeon RX 7800 XTRadeon RX 7700 XT (XFX Speedster Qick 319)
Memory 16GB GDDR612GB GDDR6
Memory bandwidth (GBps) 624 (effective 2,708)423 (effective 1,995)
GPU clock (GHz, base/boost) 2.12/2.432.17/2.54
Memory data rate/Interface 19.5Gbps/256 bits18Gbps/192 bits
Compute units and Ray accelerators 6054
Streaming multiprocessors 3,8403,456
AI accelerators 120108
Process 5nm and 6nm5nm and 6nm
TBP/min PSU (watts) 263W/700W245W/700W
Connectors 2x DP 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.12x DP 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.1
Bus PCIe 4.0x16PCIe 4.0x16
Size 2.5 slots; 10.5 in/267mm2.5 slots; 13.2 in/335mm
Launch price $499$449
Ship date Sept. 6, 2023Sept. 6, 2023

Among other things, the RX 7000 series added support for DisplayPort 2.1, which has the necessary bandwidth to support 165Hz at 8K and 12 bits per color (up from 10 bits) for HDR, and to enable full gamut coverage of Rec.2020 or up to 480Hz in 4K. That's a link bandwidth of up to 54Gbps, up from 20Gbps in DP 1.4a, which Nvidia's cards still use. I can't imagine trying to play in 8K with one of these, but more bandwidth for HDR is always welcome.  

xfx-speedster-quicksilver-319-amd-radeon-rx-7700-xt-4651

It looks like there's more of a gap between the power connectors and the grille, but it's a little too tight and that grille is sharp.

 Lori Grunin/CNET

I'm not sure the RX 7700 XT runs hot enough to require the triple-fan cooling of the XFX, but the safety net doesn't hurt if you plan to overclock it. Even the backplate has ventilation, unlike a lot of cards which just have solid slabs. It's a long card and came relatively close to the front fans of my Corsair 4000D midsize tower case. 

My biggest quibble is the positioning of the power connectors, which requires a little too much jiggering near the sharp-bladed grille. If you don't swap GPUs that often, you may not care.

The AMD model of the Radeon RX 7800 XT card, on the other hand, is the typical dual-fan AMD design.

Performance

The RX 7700 XT outperformed the higher-end 7800 XT in some cases, despite all the 7800 XT's incremental spec advantages. The 7700 XT's higher clock speeds may be responsible for those cases where it outperformed the more expensive card without running any hotter. 

Because AMD was a big partner for Starfield's development, and the Xbox uses AMD's GPUs, it's unsurprising that there's no ray tracing in the game. AMD seems to finally be catching up but continues to lag by about 17% (based on 3DMark's DXR test). FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 quality is finally at a point where it's really usable and improves performance without noticeable degradation in quality, but it looks awful with ray tracing. That's a shame, because the game's graphics would benefit from it in places. 

Despite many complaints about Starfield's performance on the PC, which comes as part of a bundle on these and other AMD cards and CPUs, both GPUs run it fairly well at 1440p  -- in the 80 to 130fps range -- with Ultra settings. At one point I didn't even realize I'd been running at 4K on the RX 7800 XT (because the way Starfield handles non-native resolutions is... not elegant) which shows how far FSR 2.1 has come.

You can manually overclock both of the cards, but I just set it on Hypr-RX and left it at that. There doesn't seem to be any magic: It turns on AMD's Anti-Lag Plus and Boost and turns on FSR set to Quality. If you've got a Ryzen CPU, it will take advantage of all-AMD technologies, like Smart Access Memory, to further bump up performance. In Cyberpunk 2077, Hyper-RX delivered 14 to 17% improvement in frame rates in 1440p Ultra settings, for instance.

It's easy to sound repetitive when reviewing AMD GPUs. Their biggest drawback continues to be meh raytracing performance, and the biggest caveat to that criticism is still that a lot of people don't really care. While the RX 7700 XT delivers solid 1440p performance, the RX 7800 XT seems like an all-around better buy. It offers decent 1440p, excellent 1440p if you invoke FSR, and sufficient 4K frame rates for you to grow on.  

Shadow of the Tomb Raider gaming test (1440p)

RX 6750 XT 115RTX 4060 Ti (8GB) 117RX 7700 XT 131RX 7800 XT 153RTX 4070 163
Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

3DMark Time Spy graphics test

RX 7600 10,771A750 LE 13,018RTX 4060 Ti (8GB) 13,477RX 6750 XT 13,562RX 7700 XT 17,223RTX 4070 18,013RX 7800 XT 18,830
Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra

A750 LE 6,984RX 7600 7,401RTX 4060 Ti (8GB) 7,695RX 6750 XT 9,090RTX 4070 10,413RX 7700 XT 10,637RX 7800 XT 12,312
Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Guardians of the Galaxy (1440p at maximum quality with ray tracing)

RTX 4060 52RX 7700 XT 52RTX 4060 Ti 66RX 7800 XT 68RTX 4070 89
Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

3DMark Speed Way (DX12 Ultimate)

RX 7600 1,955RTX 3060 2,157RTX 4060 2,359A750 LE 2,366RX 6750 XT 2,387RX 7700 XT 3,151RTX 4060 Ti (8GB) 3,181RX 7800 XT 3,750RTX 4070 4,479
Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark DXR (DirectX Ray Tracing)

RX 6750 XT 22.87RTX 4060 26.91A750 LE 29.57RX 7700 XT 30.98RX 7800 XT 31.64RTX 4060 Ti (8GB) 38.04RTX 4070 51.82
Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

SpecViewPerf 2020 SolidWorks (1080p)

RTX 4060 Ti (8GB) 111.58RX 6750 XT 131.41RX 7700 XT 143.42RTX 4070 154.28RX 7900 XT 165.46RX 7800 XT 171.74
Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

GPUs tested

Short nameCard tested
A750 LE Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition
RTX 3060 Asus Dual RTX 3060 OC Edition
RTX 4060 Asus Dual RTX 4060
RTX 4060 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition
RTX 4070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition
RX 6750 XT Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
RX 7600 XT AMD Radeon RX 7600
RX 7700 XT XFX Speedster Qick 319 RX 7700 XT
RX 7800 XT AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

Test PC configuration

Custom PC Microsoft Windows 11 Pro (22H2); 3.2GHz Intel Core i9-12900K; 32GB DDR5-4800; 2x Corsair MP600 Pro SSD; Corsair HX1200 80 Plus Platinum PSU, MSI MPG Z690 Force Wi-Fi motherboard, Corsair 4000D Airflow midtower case

