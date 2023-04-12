GeForce RTX 4070 GPU Review: It Hits the Bull's-Eye of the Middle

Nvidia's latest throwdown in the GPU arena, the GeForce RTX 4070 seems like the most well-rounded meat-and-potatoes gaming card choice you can get -- at least for the moment. It's a first-rate option for upgrading to high-speed, highest quality 1080p through entry 4K gaming, hitting all of 1440p in between. Covering that much ground means you should be safe for a few years until you're ready to upgrade again. It's good for 4K video editing, most streaming and entry-level pro and AI-assisted graphics. The size and power requirements make it a good fit for midsize systems. And starting at $600, it's the least expensive way to hit all those targets.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition You're receiving price alerts for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition Like Well-rounded performance for the money

Only takes two slots Don't Like Needs adapter or PCIe 5 power connectors

The step-up RTX 4070 Ti outperforms it, sometimes by quite a bit, thanks to its faster GPU clock and more cores across the board, which makes the 4070 Ti a tempting competitor for the same gaming performance classes as the RTX 4070. But it's at least $200 more (although who knows what the 4070's price range will settle at once the third-party boards start to ship on April 13), recommends a class higher of power supply and takes up more space. Though the 4070 Ti only needs a half-slot more width, that means it will block an entire second slot on many motherboards, and it might not even fit in some smaller systems.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition Memory 12GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth (GBps) 504.2 Memory clock (GHz) 11 GPU clock (GHz, base/boost) 1.92/2.475 Memory data rate/Interface 21Gbps/192 bits RT cores 46 CUDA Cores 5888 Texture mapping units 184 Streaming multiprocessors 46 Tensor Cores 184 Process 4nm TGP/min PSU (watts) 200/650 Max thermal (degrees) 194F/90C Bus PCIe 4.0x16 Size 2 slots Launch price $600 Ship date April 12, 2023

AMD's RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX also outperform the RTX 4070, but they're even more expensive than the RTX 4070 Ti and can't keep up with the RTX 4070 for ray tracing. They're also 2.5 slots thick like the 4070 Ti. And though it sounds tempting to opt for a last-generation GeForce model, they aren't really cheaper unless you drop below an RTX 3070. But at that point you've also dropped down to a different performance class.

Lori Grunin/CNET

One reason to go for an RTX 40-series class card over an older generation is the jump from DLSS 2 to DLSS 3, Nvidia's performance optimization technology, that the newer Ada architecture made over Ampere. DLSS 3 delivers significant gains over its predecessor. The downside is that there aren't a lot of DLSS 3-supporting games out yet -- only about 50, which isn't much out of the universe of thousands of games. But it does bump DLSS 2 performance over the RTX 30-series as well.

It was a bit odd that Nvidia didn't release a home-grown Founders Edition of the 4070 Ti, but it returned to tradition with the 4070; the Founders Editions are notable for having guaranteed as-launched prices, though they also tend to sell out fast for that reason.

There's little novel about the RTX 4070 FE's design relative to the rest of the line. The one notable distinction is the power connector, which like the others needs either the bundled adapter or PCIe 5.0 PSU cables/adapters, but only uses a single 12-pin connection (rather than two).

Lori Grunin/CNET

Companies release the highest priced, highest performing model, wait a little while to see how many people snap it up, then release a slightly cheaper, slightly less powerful model, rinse and repeat. And none do it more consistently than Nvidia. That makes offering informed buying advice harder than necessary: We know that slower, cheaper GPU models are coming, but not how much slower or how much cheaper.

I wouldn't be surprised if there were a 4060 Ti in our future that makes an incremental drop that's worth the performance sacrifice for the price savings, the way the RTX 4070 did subsequent to my review of the RTX 4070 Ti. But for the moment, the GeForce RTX 4070 seems to strike the best balance of performance for the money, and one that should keep you happy for a few years.

Relative performance of other GPUs

Shadow of the Tomb Raider gaming test (1440p) RTX 4070 163 RTX 3080 Ti 167 RX 7900 XT 182 RTX 4070 Ti 195 RTX 4070 (DLSS 2, Quality) 198 RX 7900 XTX 209 RTX 4080 220 RTX 4090 235 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

3DMark Time Spy graphics test RTX 4070 18,013 RX 7900 XTX 19,760 RTX 4070 Ti 22,731 RX 7900 XT 24,814 RTX 4080 28,275 RX 7900 XTX 29,413 RTX 4090 35,467 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra RTX 4070 10,413 RTX 3080 Ti 12,635 RTX 4070 Ti 13,707 RX 7900 XT 16,879 RTX 4080 17,619 RX 7900 XTX 19,760 RTX 4090 24,407 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Guardians of the Galaxy (1440p at maximum quality with ray tracing) RX 7900 XT 83 RTX 4070 89 RX 7900 XTX 93 RTX 3080 Ti 102 RTX 4070 Ti 109 RTX 4080 136 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

Procyon Video RX 7900 XT 8,259 RTX 4070 8,383 RTX 4070 Ti 8,479 RX 7900 XTX 8,494 RTX 3080 Ti 8,792 RTX 4080 9,250 RTX 4090 9,678 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

SpecViewPerf 2020 SolidWorks (4K) RTX 4070 154.28 RX 7900 XT 165.46 RX 7900 XTX 184.8 RTX 4070 Ti 189.64 RTX 3080 Ti 191.52 RTX 4080 233.84 RTX 4090 304.66 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

3DMark Speed Way (DX12 Ultimate) RTX 4070 4,479 RX 7900 XT 4,534 RTX 4070 Ti 5,429 RX 7900 XTX 5,891 RTX 4080 7,168 RTX 4090 9,813 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark DXR (DirectX Ray Tracing) RX 7900 XT 42.06 RX 7900 XTX 49.16 RTX 4070 51.82 RTX 3080 Ti 54.96 RTX 4070 Ti 67.95 RTX 4080 85.01 RTX 4090 136.05 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)