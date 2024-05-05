Watch a Waymo Driverless Car Speed Down a Freeway
Watch a Waymo Driverless Car Speed Down a Freeway
2:17
Watch Now

Watch a Waymo Driverless Car Speed Down a Freeway

Auto Tech
Speaker 1: This is an exclusive first look at a Waymo driverless car navigating a freeway in Phoenix. You can see it moving off the ramp and merging into traffic, and then changing lanes all without a driver behind the wheel. It's part of Waymo's mission to bring driverless ride sharing to more cities and streets. Right now, anyone in San Francisco, Phoenix and Los Angeles can hail a ride using the Waymo one app, but they can't go on highways or freeways just yet. For now, the company is testing that new capability with employees before eventually expanding to the public. Waymo scaled back [00:00:30] on self-driving truck plans last year saying it was doubling down on Waymo One. Instead, the company noted that its ongoing investment in advancing Waymo driver capabilities, especially on the freeway, will directly translate to trucking. Waymo uses a range of sensors to navigate roads without a driver and to detect any nearby pedestrians or bikers, cyclists approaching. Speaker 1: I took a ride in a Waymo for the first time last May, and it did an impressive job of navigating winding San Francisco streets and four-way stops. It really does feel [00:01:00] like there's somebody in the seat, in the driver's seat who's looking around to make sure that everyone's doing what they need to be doing. And as unsettling as it is to see a steering wheel turn by itself, I felt safe and secure the whole time. Sometimes you don't always want to talk to somebody. This is good for the loaners. Now is the company tests rides on the freeway. It's taking employee feedback on how to make the experience more enjoyable. For example, Waymo was working to make off-ramp transitions as smooth as possible. That includes mastering acceleration and deceleration and spotting any debris on the road. It's also [00:01:30] incorporating ambient music inside the car to compensate for the eerie quietness of its electric vehicles, which can feel heightened when driving at higher speeds. Speaker 1: The journey to bring self-driving cars to fruition hasn't been without its hiccups. In February, a Waymo car collided with a biker in San Francisco, and the company recalled the software powering its cars. Earlier this year, after two of its vehicles had a towed pickup truck in Phoenix. Waymo updated its software to address the issue. Competitor Cruz was suspended indefinitely in California after one of [00:02:00] its driverless cars hit a jaywalking pedestrian. So anytime a company like Waymo launches a new capability like driving on freeways, it's important to work out any kinks before welcoming the public because once you're on board, there's no one to talk to. How's your day going? Oh, that's right. There's no one there.

Up Next

Watch a Waymo Driverless Car Speed Down a Freeway
waymo-sanfranisco-hub-feat-holdingstill-cms

Up Next

Watch a Waymo Driverless Car Speed Down a Freeway

The Coolest Car Tech at CES 2024
240110-site-best-car-tech

The Coolest Car Tech at CES 2024

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference
240109-yt-honda-reveal-ev-car-v02

Everything Honda Announced at its 2024 CES Press Conference

The Car Cam Is a Ring Camera for Your Car
ring-car-cam-review-final-no-logo

The Car Cam Is a Ring Camera for Your Car

Ram 1500 BEV Will Follow You Autonomously (First Look)
ram-electric-pickup-truck-2

Ram 1500 BEV Will Follow You Autonomously (First Look)

The Best Cars of CES 2023
230106-yt-best-cars-of-ces-3

The Best Cars of CES 2023

Hands On: Google Android Auto in Volvo's New EX90
google-booth-seq-00-08-05-25-still002

Hands On: Google Android Auto in Volvo's New EX90

Auto Giant Magna Prepares to Make Every Part of a Car Light Up
magna-lighting-00-01-55-05-still131

Auto Giant Magna Prepares to Make Every Part of a Car Light Up

See a Robot Change an Electric Car's Batteries in Minutes
ample-battery-swap-00-06-02-17-still070

See a Robot Change an Electric Car's Batteries in Minutes

Put a household outlet in your car
su-howto-inverters-02-mp4-00-00-46-01-still003

Put a household outlet in your car

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Watch a Waymo Driverless Car Speed Down a Freeway
waymo-sanfranisco-hub-feat-holdingstill-cms

Watch a Waymo Driverless Car Speed Down a Freeway

What to Expect at Apple's iPad Event
240501-yt-ipad-wildcards-v07.jpg

What to Expect at Apple's iPad Event

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
240425-site-how-to-install-windows-11-on-an-m3-macbook-air-thumbnail

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
240430-yt-rabbit-r1-review-v06

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do

How to Access AI on Your Apple Watch
Apple Watch 9 and snakeio app

How to Access AI on Your Apple Watch

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
beatssolo4still-cms2

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C

Most Popular All most popular

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)
innovation

First Look at TSA's Self-Screening Tech (in VR!)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost
240123-site-samsung-galaxy-s24-ultra-review-4

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: More AI at a Higher Cost

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen
circlesearchpic

'Circle to Search' Lets Users Google From Any Screen

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions
samsung-galaxy-ring-clean

Samsung Galaxy Ring: First Impressions

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024
240111-site-best-of-ces-2024-1

Best of Show: The Coolest Gadgets of CES 2024

Latest Products All latest products

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do
240430-yt-rabbit-r1-review-v06

Rabbit R1: Here's What It Can Actually Do

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C
beatssolo4still-cms2

Beats Solo 4 Headphones Review: Same Look, but Better Sound and USB-C

Robosen's Megatron Transformer Is Too Much Fun for an Evil Robot
240419-megatron-v04

Robosen's Megatron Transformer Is Too Much Fun for an Evil Robot

Battle of the Humanoid Robots: MenteeBot Is Ready
240423-yt-menteebot-ai-robot-v08

Battle of the Humanoid Robots: MenteeBot Is Ready

2025 Audi Q6, SQ6 E-Tron: Audi's Newest EV Is Its Most Compelling
cnet-audiq6

2025 Audi Q6, SQ6 E-Tron: Audi's Newest EV Is Its Most Compelling

Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter
pic3

Hands-On with Ford's Free Tesla Charging Adapter

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers
240425-site-how-to-install-windows-11-on-an-m3-macbook-air-thumbnail

How to Install Windows 11 on M-Series Mac Computers

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2
airpods-pro-2

Tips and Tricks for the AirPods Pro 2

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone
screenshot-2024-04-03-at-15-47-11.png

How to Watch the Solar Eclipse Safely From Your Phone

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features
240311-site-windows-11-hidden-tips-and-tricks-v2

Windows 11 Tips and Hidden Features

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3
VisionOS 1.0.3

Vision Pro App Walkthrough -- VisionOS 1.0.3

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
240216-site-galaxy-s24-ultra-tips-and-hidden-features-2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy S24 Ultra