Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

Dec 6, 2022 E-Bikes

Speaker 1: I was invited to an undisclosed location that I referred to as the Rad Cave to test ride the newest addition to the Rad Power Bikes line, the Rad Trike. The TRI addresses a need for those with health issues, allowing them to get back out and ride and regain that sense of freedom. Founder Mike Raden Bow was on hand to ride a few laps with me. The trike has five levels of assist, including a reverse gear along with a throttle that takes a trike up to 14 miles per hour. The 48 volt bar is removable and it powers the front 750 wat motor. There's a parking brake [00:00:30] and a low step through frame, which makes it easy to mount and dismount the tri as a front dis brake along with coast brakes, front and rear lights to make you visible at night. Like other RAD products, expect many accessories to go along with the trike, such as the canopy still in development. Hand warmers front and rear baskets make it easy to carry groceries. Be on a lookout for a couple more surprises that cannot disclose. Right now the trike can travel 20 to 35 miles depending on terrain, rider size and speed traveling. The trike could support a rider weight of 415 pounds [00:01:00] and costs 24 99. Pre-order is open now and the trike ships in mid-January 2023.