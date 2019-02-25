5 things you need to know about the 2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Transcript
You might not know it to look at it, but this 2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible, it's all new.
New platform, new engine, new gearbox, new suspension, I mean everything.
It looks very similar to the two generations that came before it.
But that's because Bentley is playing the long game.
If you think about it the way Porsche has carefully evolved and improved its 911, that's exactly what Bentley is doing right now with its Continental.
It's creating an icon over time.
I'm here in the heart of Spain.
The weather is beautiful, the top is down, let's go see five things you need to know.
[MUSIC]
Now built atop the Volkswagen Groups MSB architecture, the new Conti GT convertable maintains the look and feel all its own.
The new body and weight is 20% lighter and 5% stiffer.
Like the coupe, the convertible launches with a new 6.0-liter W12 sourced from Benley's Bentayga SUV.
With 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, that's enough to hit 60 in 3.7 seconds and reach a toupee shredding 207 miles an hour.
The convertible top is a new z-fold design, opening in just 19 seconds.
Bentley says it's 3 decibels quieter than before, making it as impressively whispery inside as the last generation hard top model.
Cabintech is much improved thought the single-screen infotainment system is arguably still behind Audi's latest and greatest MMI.
The GT center stock display can be hidden behind the trio of analog gauges to achieve what Bentley calls Digital Detox.
This model starts at $236,100, but that's just the beginning.
[UNKNOWN] rang up at nearly 300K Perhaps more than any other automaker, Bentley offers a massive options list plus a huge rainbow of paint and trim choices but you're gonna pay for the privilege.
So those are five things you need to know about the 2019 Bentley Continental GT convertible.
Me, I've got all this great sunshine and I've got the keys to this beautiful car for a few more hours.
So I'm gonna go learn a few more things.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowConvertiblesBentley
Up Next
2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a classic drop-top
6:25
The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty gets new engines and way more...
3:09
2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a sharply dressed sport utility vehicle
5:05
Five things you need to know about the 2020 BMW 745e
3:01
Checking the tech in the 2019 Ford Ranger
2:38
Midsize king: The 2019 Ford Ranger
5:39
Meet the familiar, functional 2019 Subaru Forester
4:19
2020 GMC Sierra HD has super strength, X-ray vision
1:40
Checking the tech in the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
2:06
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: More form, function and fuel efficiency