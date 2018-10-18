2019 Hyundai Sonata: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

The Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan has been on sale in the US since 1989. It's been built in Montgomery, Alabama since 2005 for the American market. The Sonata has been available in its current, seventh-generation form since 2015. Fresh from a styling update in 2018, there are few changes to speak of for 2019, but an all-new model is expected to debut for 2020.

This model overview covers gas-only versions of the 2019 Hyundai Sonata. Find out more about the Sonata Hybrid here and check out the latest news on the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid here.

Click here to read our most recent Hyundai Sonata review.

Powertrain and specs

The Sonata's standard engine is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. That output is a little weak compared with the rest of the midsize sedan segment's standard engines.

You can also get a slightly more fuel-efficient turbocharged, 1.6-liter four-cylinder in the Sonata Eco with 178 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque routed through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The top-spec Sonata Limited 2.0T comes with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine routing 245 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All Sonatas are front-wheel-drive only.

The most efficient Sonata Eco returns 28 miles per gallon in the city and 37 mpg highway. That's fine, but the Toyota Camry can get up to 29 mpg city and 41 highway. The HondaAccord is also more efficient with up to 30/38 mpg. Still, the Sonata's efficiency numbers are better than the Ford Fusion's at 21/34 mpg.

Interior

Inside the Hyundai Sonata, there's enough room for up to five occupants and a sizeable chunk of their goodies with 16.3 cubic feet of trunk space. That's better than the Chevrolet Malibu (15.7), Ford Fusion (16) and Toyota Camry (15.1), but slightly smaller than the Honda Accord's 16.7 cubic feet. If you need more space, every Sonata comes with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Technology

With standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a 7-inch touchscreen, the Hyundai Sonata stands with the 2019 Chevy Malibu by offering that level of smartphone mirroring right out of the gates.

A six-speaker stereo is also standard along with driver-assistance systems such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. That's a good start for active safety features that the Camry and Accord do not include with their base models. Those cars, however, do come standard with collision-mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.

Options and pricing

You can get a Sonata in six different trims, with base prices between $22,300 and $31,900, plus $885 for destination. That pricing places Hyundai's midsizer on the less expensive end of the segment.

The base Sonata SE comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, power windows with auto up and down for the driver as well as power door locks. The $22,650 Sonata Eco offers the same level of features as the SE, but with its more efficient 1.6-liter engine and seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Step up to the $23,950 SEL and you'll get 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, a hands-free, proximity-opening trunk and keyless access with push-button start. The SEL also adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, a 10-way power driver's seat and embedded telematics plus HD and satellite radio.

The $24,800 Sonata Sport features a black grille inside a more aggressive-looking front fascia, plus dark-chrome rocker panels and dual exhaust. Inside, there are aluminum pedals, a black headliner, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air conditioning vents, an auto up and down passenger window and wireless phone charging.

Next is the $27,500 Sonata Limited with steering-actuated LED headlights, LED taillights, a leather interior, heated and ventilated front seats and a power front passenger seat along with a compass-equipped autodimming mirror plus a HomeLink transceiver.

Finally the $31,900 Sonata Limited 2.0T comes with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission plus 18-inch wheels, sport steering and suspension, rear parking sensors and a panoramic sunroof. Inside, there's an 8-inch touchscreen with embedded navigation along with a 10-speaker, 400-watt Infinity premium audio system and sunshades for the rear-side windows.

Standard driver-assistance features on this top trim include collision-mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.

Availability

The 2019 Hyundai Sonata is arriving at retailers nationwide now.