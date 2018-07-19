2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid drops base price by $1,350

Hyundai released pricing for the refreshed 2018 Sonata Hybrid back in April, but information about its plug-in-hybrid sibling was nowhere to be found -- until today.

Hyundai has finally released pricing for the 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid. It will start at $33,250, which is $1,350 cheaper than last year's base price. But it's not like standard equipment has decreased. You still get a fair bit of kit, including a power driver's seat, heated front seats, LED running lights, blind spot monitoring and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are no options, so what you see is what you get.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

No matter which trim you choose, the powertrain remains the same. It mates a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle gas I4 to a 9.8-kWh battery and a 67-horsepower electric motor. Its 28-mile range on battery alone is 1 mile higher than last year. The battery can charge to full in less than three hours on a 240-volt Level 2 charger.

Like other refreshed 2018 Sonata, the PHEV variant picks up a slight exterior redesign with a new hood, new front fenders, a different grille and redesigned taillights. The interior sports a redesigned center stack and instrument cluster, in addition to a sportier three-spoke steering wheel.

If you want to jam your Sonata Plug-In Hybrid with more doodads, opt for the $38,850 Limited trim. It adds ventilated leather front seats, a power front passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, LED headlights and a panoply of safety systems that includes automatic braking, rear parking sensors and lane-keep assist. It also packs an 8-inch touchscreen with embedded navigation. It's $250 more than it used to be, but the added safety systems make it worth the price bump.

Best of all, the battery is big enough to qualify for a federal tax credit. You'll be eligible for up to $4,919 in tax credits, in addition to any state-level incentives. Bear in mind this isn't a discount on the window sticker, but rather a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your annual tax liability. If you're not paying that much in taxes, you won't get the full benefit. The 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid is already on sale at Hyundai dealerships.