Xpeng G9 electric SUV is designed to see the world

This battery-electric SUV from China has been built with global sales in mind.

Chris Paukert
Xpeng G9 SUV

This is the G9, a new flagship SUV from China's Xpeng Motors.

It's an all-electric crossover with next-generation charging and advanced driver assist systems.

Xpeng says this is the first of its models to be designed with global regulatory standards in mind. Translation? They're aiming to sell this model outside of China.

All expectations point to Europe being Xpeng's next target market, but the company has already making noises about entering the US and Canada, so it's worth keeping an eye on. 

The G9 features 5G connectivity, over-the-air updates and 800v charging capability.

The automaker says the G9 can add 200 kilometers of range -- 124 miles -- in as little as five minutes of charging. That's super-quick.

Xpeng refers to the G9 as having "Robot Face" styling. Fair enough. It's sleek and modern, if a bit anonymous. 

The G9 features Xpeng's next-generation Xpilot 4.0, a  advanced driver-aid suite. Mercifully, the company is correctly referring to Xpilot is as assisted driving tech, not as autonomous driving tech.

Xpeng is now selling some 10,000-plus EVs per month in its home country, which it claims is the most of any domestic automaker.

Xpeng hasn't set a North American launch date, but the company is already listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has operations in Silicon Valley and San Diego.

