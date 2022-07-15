Meet the New Toyota Crown Family of Vehicles

Last night, Toyota debuted its new flagship hybrid sedan, the 2023 Crown. Meanwhile in Japan, the automaker announced an entire series of Crown models spanning various vehicle classes.
The Crown Crossover is the model we're getting here in the States later this year. It's a full-size sedan with the tall seating position of a small SUV.
The Crown Sport is a small SUV with a hatchback silhouette and the promise of engaging driving dynamics.
The Crown Sedan is a traditional sedan with no lift and familiar proportions. This is the model least likely to eventually make it our way.
The Crown Estate is a traditional SUV with the most space in the lineup. Like the Crown Crossover, it also has a two-tone paint scheme, but it's nowhere near as dramatic.
Toyota showcased the new Crown series, which should be rolling out in 40 yet unspecified countries in the near future, alongside the 15 generations of classic and modern Crown models.
Keep going for more pictures of the new Toyota Crown Series.