X
Meet the New Toyota Crown Family of Vehicles

Toyota debuted an entire family of sedans and SUVs bearing the Crown nameplate this week. So far, only one has been confirmed for the US.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

Japanese Toyota Crown Series
1 of 28 Noriaki Mitsushashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY

Last night, Toyota debuted its new flagship hybrid sedan, the 2023 Crown. Meanwhile in Japan, the automaker announced an entire series of Crown models spanning various vehicle classes.

Toyota Crown Crossover
2 of 28 Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY

The Crown Crossover is the model we're getting here in the States later this year. It's a full-size sedan with the tall seating position of a small SUV.

Toyota Crown Sport
3 of 28 Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY

The Crown Sport is a small SUV with a hatchback silhouette and the promise of engaging driving dynamics.

Toyota Crown Sedan
4 of 28 Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY

The Crown Sedan is a traditional sedan with no lift and familiar proportions. This is the model least likely to eventually make it our way.

Toyota Crown Estate
5 of 28 Noriaki Mitsuhashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY

The Crown Estate is a traditional SUV with the most space in the lineup. Like the Crown Crossover, it also has a two-tone paint scheme, but it's nowhere near as dramatic.

Historic Toyota Crown models
6 of 28 Noriaki Mitsushashi/N-RAK PHOTO AGENCY

Toyota showcased the new Crown series, which should be rolling out in 40 yet unspecified countries in the near future, alongside the 15 generations of classic and modern Crown models.

Toyota Crown Estate-type
7 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Estate-type
8 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Estate-type
9 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Estate-type
10 of 28 Toyota

Keep going for more pictures of the new Toyota Crown Series.

Toyota Crown Estate-type
11 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sedan-type
12 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sedan-type
13 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sedan-type
14 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sedan-type
15 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sedan-type
16 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sport
17 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sport
18 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sport
19 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sport
20 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Sport
21 of 28 Toyota
bronze Toyota Crown Crossover-type
22 of 28 Toyota
bronze Toyota Crown Crossover-type
23 of 28 Toyota
bronze Toyota Crown Crossover-type
24 of 28 Toyota
bronze Toyota Crown Crossover-type
25 of 28 Toyota
bronze Toyota Crown Crossover-type
26 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Crossover
27 of 28 Toyota
Toyota Crown Crossover
28 of 28 Toyota

