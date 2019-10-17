The Toyota Copen GR Sport is a drop-top kei-car we'd love to drive

Nope, there's not much room in here, but at least there are Recaro seats.
The Toyota Copen GR Sport should be far more fun than its 63 horsepower suggests.
The Copen GR Sport features a retractable hard top.
This is where the horses live, all 63 of them. Torque tops out at just 68 pound-feet.
Not a bad angle for this car, not bad at all.
The instrument cluster is simple and clean.
In profile, you really get a sense of how small this car really is.
A standard, limited-slip differential ensures torque is evenly distributed between both front wheels.
Here's a nice shot of those body-hugging Recaro bucket seats.
