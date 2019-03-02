Superformance 1963 Corvette Grand Sport: What's old is new again

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This 1963 Corvette Grand Sport restomod comes from California-based outfitter Superformance.
Superformance has been creating these modern replica cars since 1994.
This Corvette restomod pays homage to the 1963 Grand Sport that never was.
This particular car uses a 525-horsepower, General Motors-sourced V8 engine.
Power goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
The noise this thing makes is incredible. "Loud" doesn't even begin to describe it.
Driving this car is a weird experience. Some of the controls are super vague, while others are modern and great.
This Corvette isn't cheap, though. As-tested, you're looking at over $176,000 for this specific example.
Still, you won't find a car like this one the used market.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Superformance's Corvette Grand Sport.