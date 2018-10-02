The Porsche Macan gets an updated look in Paris

  • porsche-macan-paris-2018-14
Porsche has revealed a new version of its Macan SUV in Paris.

The Porsche Macan was first introduced in 2014 and has since sold more than 350,000 units globally.

Miami Blue is one of several new paint colors offered on the Macan.

Porsche says it has revised the Macan's suspension for improved handling.

Porsche has also designed new 20- and 21-inch wheels for the updated Macan.

Inside, the Porsche Macan has an updated infotainment system shared with the Panamera and Cayenne.

A new full-width LED light bar mimics the look of the 911, Cayenne and Panamera.

LED headlights are now standard on the Porsche Macan.

The Macan can also now be optioned with a three-spoke sports steering wheel featuring the Sport Response Button feature.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Porsche Macan.

