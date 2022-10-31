X
Nissan Brings Six Show Cars to SEMA 2022

The concepts showcase performance and style upgrades for the Nissan Z, Frontier and Ariya electric SUV.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

sunny-leaf-nissan-sema-hero-rs-std3000
1 of 29 Nissan

Nissan is showcasing six concept show cars at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this week.

Nissan Sunny Leaf project
2 of 29 Nissan

I think the coolest of the bunch is this 1987 Nissan Sunny pickup that's been converted with Hakosuka-style and an electric powertrain from a Nissan Leaf.

Nissan Sunny Leaf project
3 of 29 Nissan

17-inch Rotiform wheels and a BRE 46 racing livery catch the eye.

Nissan Sunny Leaf project
4 of 29 Nissan

The Leaf S motor's 236 pound-feet of torque is triple the output of the original combustion engine.

Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept
5 of 29 Nissan

The Ariya Surfwagon concept features a vinyl wrap reminiscent of California-style "woodie" wagons and beach cruisers of the past.

Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept
6 of 29 Nissan

A custom roof rack holds a pair of 7-foot surfboards with a matching color scheme.

Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept
7 of 29 Nissan

Twenty-inch "smoothie" wheels with polished center caps roll on white-wall tires.

Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept
8 of 29 Nissan

Aside from a lowered suspension, the Ariya electric SUV is mechanically unchanged.

Nissan Nismo Z Accessorized concept
9 of 29 Nissan

Nissan is also showcasing a wide range of prototype Nismo performance parts for its Z sports coupe and Frontier pickup truck. Keep scrolling for a closer look.

Nissan Nismo Z Accessorized concept
10 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Z Accessorized concept
11 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Z Accessorized concept
12 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Z Accessorized concept
13 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Z Accessorized concept
14 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Z Accessorized concept
15 of 29 Nissan
Forsberg Nissan Z drift car
16 of 29 Nissan, Forsberg Racing
Forsberg Nissan Z drift car
17 of 29 Nissan, Forsberg Racing
Forsberg Nissan Z drift car
18 of 29 Nissan, Forsberg Racing
Forsberg Nissan Z drift car
19 of 29 Nissan, Forsberg Racing
Forsberg Nissan Z drift car
20 of 29 Nissan, Forsberg Racing
Forsberg Nissan Z drift car
21 of 29 Nissan, Forsberg Racing
Nissan Nismo Frontier V8 concept
22 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Frontier V8 concept
23 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Frontier V8 concept
24 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Frontier V8 concept
25 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Frontier V8 concept
26 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Nismo Frontier V8 concept
27 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Frontier SEMA 2022 street truck concept
28 of 29 Nissan
Nissan Frontier SEMA 2022 street truck concept
29 of 29 Nissan

