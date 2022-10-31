Nissan Brings Six Show Cars to SEMA 2022

The concepts showcase performance and style upgrades for the Nissan Z, Frontier and Ariya electric SUV.
Nissan is showcasing six concept show cars at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this week.
I think the coolest of the bunch is this 1987 Nissan Sunny pickup that's been converted with Hakosuka-style and an electric powertrain from a Nissan Leaf.
17-inch Rotiform wheels and a BRE 46 racing livery catch the eye.
The Leaf S motor's 236 pound-feet of torque is triple the output of the original combustion engine.
The Ariya Surfwagon concept features a vinyl wrap reminiscent of California-style "woodie" wagons and beach cruisers of the past.
A custom roof rack holds a pair of 7-foot surfboards with a matching color scheme.
Twenty-inch "smoothie" wheels with polished center caps roll on white-wall tires.
Nissan is also showcasing a wide range of prototype Nismo performance parts for its Z sports coupe and Frontier pickup truck. Keep scrolling for a closer look.