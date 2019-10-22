Hyundai Nexo, Sonata Hybrid shoot for land-speed records

Hyundai sent its hydrogen fuel cell-powered crossover out to the Bonneville Salt Flats for a land-speed record attempt.
It also brought a specially prepared Sonata Hybrid for its own record attempt.
The Sonata Hybrid went 164.66 mph, while the Nexo went 106.16 mph.
Numerous modifications were made to the Sonata Hybrid, including to the engine, chassis and aero tweaks.
Under the hood, the frugal power plant benefited from a custom four-cylinder header and a nitrous system augmented things further.
A new strut, shock and spring package was installed.
The Nexo made do with only the necessary safety equipment needed to run on the salt flats.
Now, it's a waiting game to see if these vehicles will smash records.
Both speeds are subject to FIA homologation regulations.
In the meantime, both the Nexo and Sonata Hybrid will be on display at the 2019 SEMA show.