Honda's Autonomous Work Vehicle is on the job

The AWV got to work on a solar energy construction site.
Honda's Autonomous Work Vehicle clocked in for a job.
The automaker first showed this concept in 2018.
Since then, it worked on testing the machine.
With advances, the AWV was able to get to work on a solar energy construction site.
The AWV towed 1,600 pounds and hauled up to 900 pounds.
Not bad for a little electric vehicle.
Honda plans to keep testing the truck.
One day, it hopes this will be a solution for many companies that need something rugged to work in the field.
And it's zero-emissions at that.