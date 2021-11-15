/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Honda's Autonomous Work Vehicle is on the job

The AWV got to work on a solar energy construction site.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
1 of 9 Honda

Honda's Autonomous Work Vehicle clocked in for a job.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
2 of 9 Honda

The automaker first showed this concept in 2018.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
3 of 9 Honda

Since then, it worked on testing the machine.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
4 of 9 Honda

With advances, the AWV was able to get to work on a solar energy construction site.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
5 of 9 Honda

The AWV towed 1,600 pounds and hauled up to 900 pounds.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
6 of 9 Honda

Not bad for a little electric vehicle.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
7 of 9 Honda

Honda plans to keep testing the truck.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
8 of 9 Honda

One day, it hopes this will be a solution for many companies that need something rugged to work in the field.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle
9 of 9 Honda

And it's zero-emissions at that.

