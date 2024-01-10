X

Electric '0 Series' Concepts Preview Bold New Direction for Honda

Honda says a production EV based on the angular 0 Series Saloon should hit the road in 2026.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin gained his automotive knowledge the old fashioned way, by turning wrenches in a driveway and picking up speeding tickets. From drivetrain tech and electrification to car audio installs and cabin tech, if it's on wheels, Antuan is knowledgeable.
See full bio
Antuan Goodwin
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
1 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

If the newly debuted 0 Series concepts are an accurate indicator, Honda's next generation of dedicated electric cars is going to be wild.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts
2 of 38 Honda

The automaker debuted two 0 Series concepts -- a low-slung sporty Saloon and an upright Space-Hub van -- at CES 2024.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts
3 of 38 Honda

The automaker tells us that a production car based on the Honda 0 Saloon is coming as early as 2026.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
4 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The Saloon seems to ask the question, "What would a Lamborghini Diablo look like as an EV four-seater?".

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
5 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The 0 Series' new ethos of "man maximum/machine minimum" is an alliterative promise to balance an engaging driving feel with robotics-based autonomous driving features.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
6 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Both concepts have animated 3D grilles that highlight the new borderless "H mark" that all of Honda's future EVs will wear.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts
7 of 38 Honda

The grille shape is echoed at the rear of the car, but with the appropriate red illumination.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
8 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

E-axle electric motors and compact battery free up space in the cabin.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
9 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

There's space for four passengers behind the 0 Saloon's gull-wing doors.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
10 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

It's difficult to illustrate in photos, but the Saloon is a long vehicle.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
11 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Look closely and you'll see how the aggressive wedge shape means the seating position and dashboard are set far back from the base of the windshield.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts
12 of 38 Honda

At the other end of the spectrum is the 0 Space-Hub, an upright future van focused on comfort.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
13 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

It too has an animated grille, but this one integrates the small LED headlamps into its frame.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
14 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

There are sliding rear doors.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
15 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Out back, the rear seats all face inward to create a hub where passengers can interact with each other on their journey.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
16 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET

I spy what looks like one of Honda's Mobile Power Packs charging between the seats.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts
17 of 38 Honda

The 0 Series concepts are designed for both piloted and automated driving, with steering yokes that can be retracted into the dashboard and steer-by-wire technology.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts
18 of 38 Honda

The mostly transparent greenhouse makes the already spacious passenger compartment of the Space-Hub feel even larger.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts
19 of 38 Honda

Check out our first look at the newly debuted Honda 0 Series concepts to learn more about the technology packed inside or keep swiping for more photos.

Honda 0 Series EV concepts
20 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
21 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
22 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
23 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
24 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
25 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
26 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
27 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
28 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
29 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
30 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts at CES 2024
31 of 38 Antuan Goodwin/CNET
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
32 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
33 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
34 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
35 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
36 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
37 of 38 Honda
Honda 0 Series EV concepts
38 of 38 Honda

More Galleries

AI Is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's the Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far
2024 Volkswagen ID 7

AI Is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's the Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far

15 Photos
Futuristic CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For
CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Futuristic CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For

12 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

18 Photos
Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions
img-1596

Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions

8 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
The New TVs You Must See at CES 2024
LG OLED T TV

The New TVs You Must See at CES 2024

8 Photos