Electric '0 Series' Concepts Preview Bold New Direction for Honda
Honda says a production EV based on the angular 0 Series Saloon should hit the road in 2026.
If the newly debuted 0 Series concepts are an accurate indicator, Honda's next generation of dedicated electric cars is going to be wild.
The automaker debuted two 0 Series concepts -- a low-slung sporty Saloon and an upright Space-Hub van -- at CES 2024.
The automaker tells us that a production car based on the Honda 0 Saloon is coming as early as 2026.
The Saloon seems to ask the question, "What would a Lamborghini Diablo look like as an EV four-seater?".
The 0 Series' new ethos of "man maximum/machine minimum" is an alliterative promise to balance an engaging driving feel with robotics-based autonomous driving features.
Both concepts have animated 3D grilles that highlight the new borderless "H mark" that all of Honda's future EVs will wear.
The grille shape is echoed at the rear of the car, but with the appropriate red illumination.
E-axle electric motors and compact battery free up space in the cabin.
There's space for four passengers behind the 0 Saloon's gull-wing doors.
It's difficult to illustrate in photos, but the Saloon is a long vehicle.
Look closely and you'll see how the aggressive wedge shape means the seating position and dashboard are set far back from the base of the windshield.
At the other end of the spectrum is the 0 Space-Hub, an upright future van focused on comfort.
It too has an animated grille, but this one integrates the small LED headlamps into its frame.
There are sliding rear doors.
Out back, the rear seats all face inward to create a hub where passengers can interact with each other on their journey.
The 0 Series concepts are designed for both piloted and automated driving, with steering yokes that can be retracted into the dashboard and steer-by-wire technology.
The mostly transparent greenhouse makes the already spacious passenger compartment of the Space-Hub feel even larger.
