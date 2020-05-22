The Acura TSX Sport Wagon is the perfect Japanese family wagon

With prices in the low-to-mid teens, Acura's short-lived take on a sporty family station wagon is almost too good to pass up.
The TSX Sport Wagon never really found a strong footing in the US, but that doesn't mean it wasn't an awesome car.
Especially now, with prices hovering near the teens, it's a perfect car for a budget-conscious family in need of a car that will be practical and reliable.
It's also an Acura, so it's got some nice luxury features that should help keep you from feeling like you're in a penalty box.
The TSX was always good to drive and adding extra cargo space in the back didn't change that much.
Speaking of cargo space, there's plenty of it and thanks to a lower load floor than a typical SUV, it's easy to access too.
Sure, this wasn't necessarily Acura's finest hour when it came to styling, but all the angles that don't show the bucktooth grille are still great.
Being from the early-to-mid 2010s means you're lacking some of the latest and greatest driver assistance features, but the TSX should still prove plenty safe in the event something goes wrong.
Cost of ownership is always a concern when buying a car and thankfully the TSX is still a Honda at heart, which means reasonable service prices, good gas mileage and strong reliability.
Quality materials that are nice to touch but still hard-wearing should help make the Sport Wagon kid-resistant too.
In fact, I might start shopping for one of these myself and I don't even have kids or dogs.
